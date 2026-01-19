‘A Great Player’—Inter Miami Chief Confirms Two Exciting Transfer Updates

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed an impending permanent deal for playoff star Tadeo Allende and opened up on an offer for Rayados de Monterrey striker Germán Berterame, who he billed as a “great player.”

Allende broke the MLS Cup playoffs record for most goals in a single postseason with nine in six matches, including the final dagger against Vancouver Whitecaps in the championship game.

“Tadeo was a key player for us; it was extraordinary what he did at the end of the year, so yes, he will be on our roster,” Mas told the Miami Herald. “This has been worked on extensively and there is an agreement with Celta Vigo... We expect him to arrive in the coming days.”

Tadeo Allende scored three goals to tie the MLS record for most goals in a single MLS Cup playoffs. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

The 26-year-old had been on loan from La Liga side Celta Vigo, but Mas confirmed that the sides had reached an agreement on a permanent transfer. The club, however, had not released the official signing information and he was not present at the initial training session.

Inter Miami Chasing Germán Berterame

Germán Berterame has started 2026 at the peak level he showed to end 2025. | Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Mas also confirmed reports that the club is looking to secure Berterame to bolster their attack, but that no deal had been reached.

“First of all, Germán Berterame is a great player,” Mas told reporters after the team’s first training session of the new season. “We had a chance to face him in the Concacaf Champions Cup the year before last. He is a great player and we aspire to have a great roster. There is an offer from Inter Miami... he is a quality player that deserves to be on our roster.”

The 27-year-old naturalized Mexico international has 67 goals and 15 assists in 152 matches across all competitions since joining Monterrey in 2022 and played in the club’s recent 5–1 win over Mázatlan on Friday night.

New Faces Arrive Ahead of Preseason Tests

Sergio Reguilón spoke to reporters for the first time as an Inter Miami player on Saturday. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The first day of Inter Miami training marked the dawn of a new era, as former stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba announced their retirements at the end of the 2025 season.

Instead, former Premier League and La Liga defender Sergio Reguilón, 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and U22 Initiative signing David Ayala made their training debuts, alongside several others.

“I did have some time off from competition, but I have been working hard every day. I am in great shape, very healthy and very excited to start with my new teammates,” Reguilón told reporters, having last played in May 2025 with Tottenham Hotspur.

“I had some personal problems, so I have been absent for a bit, but now it’s time to prove myself on the field.”

Both the newcomers and veterans, including Lionel Messi, who warmed up alongside Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suárez on Saturday, will look to shake off their offseason rust ahead of a three-match trip to South America, which starts with a clash against Peru’s Alianza Lima on Jan. 24.

Following the preseason opener, Miami will face Colombia’s Atlético Nacional on Jan. 31 and Barcelona SC of Ecuador on Feb. 7, with the likelihood of more friendlies to be added ahead of their Feb. 21 MLS opener in Los Angeles against Son Heung-min’s LAFC.

