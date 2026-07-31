Inter Miami Release Retro Third Kit As Part of 2026 Adidas Archive Collection

Inter Miami have unveiled their all-new third kit as part of adidas’ 2026 Archive Collection.

Inspired by the architecture of Nu Stadium, the jersey combines modern details with a retro flair and features in a collection known as Cénit. Translating to “zenith,” it is designed as a reference to the heights reached by Miami during their short existence.

A pure white base mixed with pink, mink and black accents, the jersey is set to be worn for the first time on Aug. 1 against Columbus Crew. Before that, however, an exclusive event will mark the launch of the third kit and serve as the official presentation of new signing Casemiro alongside managing owner Jorge Mas and co-owner Jose Mas, who will host a meet-and-greet with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder.

Inter Miami’s new third kit is here. | Inter Miami CF

The Cénit collection is more than just the jersey and also includes a full lifestyle collection, including a jacket, T-shirt, shorts, track pants, Handball Special shoes and slides.

Miami’s new third kit is now available at official club stores and is also available for purchase online ahead of its official release on Saturday.

After 17 games played, Miami sits second in the Eastern Conference, just two points behind leaders Nashville SC. Those two sides also lead the current Supporters Shield rankings heading into the next round of fixtures at the weekend.

Nine MLS Teams Receiving Archive Collection Jerseys in 2026

Casemiro will be presented in the new jersey. | Inter Miami CF

Since its inception in 2024, adidas’ Archive Collection has been one of the most eagerly awaited releases not just across North America, but the entire world.

Limited to five teams in 2024 and extended to 10 in 2025, the 2026 collection will feature a total of nine teams. Miami’s 2024 jersey broke the record for the best-selling shirt in the history of Major League Soccer.

Alongside Inter Miami, which is the only jersey to use adidas’ famous Trefoil logo, Archive jerseys have been created for a further eight teams: Austin FC, Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, Montreal CF, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake and Vancouver Whitecaps.

The designs are so popular because of their nods to the past and occasionally even pay tribute to the previous identifies of those clubs. Inspired by each club’s culture and history, they often serve as the perfect blend of sport and fashion, with supporters across the globe even with no team allegiances often sporting the Archive designs.

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