Inter Miami to Follow Up Latest Signing With Two Blockbuster Transfers—Report
Inter Miami confirmed the signing of Brazilian center back Micael from Palmeiras on loan through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with the option to make the transfer permanent.
The 25-year-old is on his way to south Florida after spending the 2025 season in São Paulo, where he recorded 28 appearances and one assist for Palmeiras. Micael even faced off with the Herons during his time with the Brazilian outfit in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage, a game that ended in a 2–2 draw.
The defender comes with MLS experience as well, having spent five years climbing the ranks with the Houston Dynamo. Once Micael won his spot on the first team, he made 80 appearances in two seasons, helping the club win the 2023 U.S. Open Cup against Inter Miami at Chase Stadium.
The center back then left for Palmeiras in 2025 for a reported $6 million transfer fee, the largest in Houston Dynamo history. Now, he is back in the United States to help the newly crowned MLS Cup champions in their maiden title defense.
Inter Miami ‘Eyeing’ MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon
Micael joins the Herons alongside MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, as well as defenders Facundo Mura and Sergio Reguilón. The four new signings elevate an already scary Inter Miami side, but the club is not done yet.
According to the Miami Herlad, the Herons have already agreed to terms with Argentine midfielder David Ayala. The 23-year-old is reportedly coming to Miami in a $2 million deal from Portland Timbers, giving Javier Mascherano some added depth in the midfield in the wake of Sergio Busquets’s retirement.
The outlet also claims Inter Miami are eyeing a move for Vancouver Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon. The 29-year-old took home the MLS Defender of the Year Award for his sensational season at the back for the MLS Cup runners-up.
However, The Athletic’s Tom Bogert reports the Whitecaps are not looking to trade Blackmon despite the Herons’ $3 million bid.
With the 2026 season rapidly approaching, time is running out for the defending MLS Cup champions to secure the signature of Blackmon. Even without the superstar center back, though, Mascherano will be happy with the defensive reinforcements already coming to south Florida after a year of shortcomings at the back.