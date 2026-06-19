Iran Lodges Formal Complaint With FIFA Over World Cup Treatment

The Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI) has filed a formal complaint with FIFA against the restrictions its players have been subjected to during this summer’s World Cup.

Iran is only allowed to fly into the United States the day before a match and must leave immediately following the full-time whistle, while multiple staff members were denied visas and the country’s ticket allocation for the group stage of the tournament was revoked just days before the opening fixture.

Team officials have already publicly called for more support from FIFA, but the FFIRI has escalated the issue with a formal complaint.

“The football federation of Iran believes that such [travel] restrictions are inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams’ preparation processes,” a statement read.

“Consequently, the federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with FIFA through the appropriate channels.

“Despite these limitations, Iran’s national team will continue its preparation programme and remain fully focused on its upcoming match against Belgium.”

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Amid the backdrop of the war in the Middle East, Iran’s World Cup journey has been the subject of significant tension for months now, with initial questions over whether the team would even be allowed into the United States to compete.

The decision was made to limit Iran’s time in the United States, demanding the players enter the day before any match and departing immediately following the conclusion of the game.

This restriction has proven particularly complicated for Iran’s second game of the group stage, against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday. That match kicks off at 12 p.m. PT, meaning the squad must fly in on Saturday and is facing less than 24 hours in L.A. to prepare for the game.

“Given that the game will be played at 12 p.m. local time in Los Angeles, the Football Federation of Iran requested that the team be allowed to travel to Los Angeles two days before the match,” the FFIRI continued.

“The aim was to provide sufficient time for players to adapt to the match conditions, complete their final training session and finalize preparations.

“Despite the technical reasons presented by the federation, the request was once again denied.”

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House’s FIFA Task Force, told CBS News: “The team will be allowed to come in, match day minus one, so the day before the match.

“They’ll be asked to leave the day that the match wraps up, so the evening of the match. And they’ll be able to do that again in Los Angeles.”

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