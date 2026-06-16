Iran vs. New Zealand—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Iran’s meeting with New Zealand in Group G at the 2026 World Cup brings together two nations still searching for their first-ever progression beyond the group stage at the tournament.

However, with the expanded 48-team format introducing additional routes into the knockout rounds—including third-place qualification—the opportunity to advance has never been greater.

Having not faced each other since 2003, there is little head-to-head history to draw on. On paper, though, Iran enters as the stronger side. Team Melli have now qualified for each of the last three World Cups and arrive in North America on the back of an impressive qualifying campaign, losing just once in 16 matches. They also recorded wins over Costa Rica, Gambia, and Mali in their most recent friendlies.

New Zealand, meanwhile, return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. While it dominated its qualifying campaign, results against stronger opposition in recent friendlies—including England, Ecuador, Colombia and Poland—have exposed limitations, although a 4–1 win over Chile showed they can compete on their day.

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