Iraq vs. Norway—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Iraq and Norway have never crossed paths in a major international tournament, nor have the two battled in a friendly. It really is unchartered territory when the duo collide at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday evening.
There won’t be many backing Iraq to cause an upset, although Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have proven already at this World Cup that the underdog should not be discounted. Australia also fall into that category and look how its match with Türkiye played out.
Iraq defeated Bolivia 2–1 to seal its place in the tournament, via the inter-confederation playoffs, but regular victories are hard to come by when it really matters—Andorra the only other country it has beaten this year. Norway battered its way through European qualifying, even putting Italy to the sword, and it has all the firepower to make it a miserable night for Iraq.
All eyes will be on Erling Haaland, who scored 28 goals for his country in 2024 and 2025 but is blank in his two international outings this year,
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.