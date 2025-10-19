IShowSpeed Teams Up With Cristiano Ronaldo for Must-See Celebratory Stunt
Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix might have made headlines for their sublime performances against Al Fateh, but it was American YouTuber IShowSpeed that stole the show on Saturday evening.
Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. was in the crowd for Al Nassr’s first match back from the October international break. Surrounded by a sea of yellow shirts at Al -Awwal Park, the 20-year-old was locked into the fixture in support of his favorite player, Ronaldo.
IShowSpeed documented his time in the stands throughout the game, which ended in a 5–1 victory for the hosts thanks to a Félix hat trick and a stunning winner from Ronaldo in the 60th minute. The Real Madrid legend has now scored 949 career goals.
Following the win, IShowSpeed was tasked with leading the victory celebrations for Al Nassr, but the social media phenom needed some guidance from Ronaldo. The Portugal captain directed the YouTuber on how to beat the postgame drum and soon, the crowd and the players executed their Viking-inspired clap celebration.
IShowSpeed, who has amassed nearly 45 million subscribers on YouTube and 41 million followers on Instagram, has found himself at the center of various viral soccer highlights.
He has attended the Ballon d’Or ceremony, featured alongside Kate Scott, Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards for Champions League coverage on CBS and starred in the Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley Stadium.
Throughout all his appearances, IShowSpeed also manages to pay tribute to Ronaldo, usually by performing the forward’s trademark celebration.
Now, the streamer can say he helped his idol celebrate a victory in person. Ronaldo went on to follow IShowSpeed on Instagram and share a video of the postgame antics at Al -Awwal Park.
The 20-year-old super-fan could not help but write, “This is crazy” on his social media platforms after the night’s events.