Italy vs. France—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The UEFA Nations League returns this Thursday with a blockbuster clash between Italy and France.

The former world champions collided in Group 1 of League A during October, with neither side able to triumph during a 1–1 draw. Les Bleus, however, won all three of their other Nations League fixtures against Belgium (twice) and Türkiye, while their upcoming hosts have accumulated seven points after two victories and one defeat either side of their trip to Stade de France.

Zinédine Zidane, who was infamously sent off during the final match of his career as Italy beat France in the 2006 World Cup final, knows his side can book its place in the Nations League quarterfinals if it avoids defeat at San Siro, with victory clinching the top spot. Even defeat would see it progress if Belgium loses to Türkiye elsewhere on Matchday 5.

Italy, which is back under the guidance of Euro 2020-winning manager Roberto Mancini, currently sits second in the standings, but can still qualify for the last eight on home turf. The Azzurri would need to beat France and rely on Belgium losing.

The positive news for both nations is they can’t be relegated from League A due to Türkiye’s four successive defeats last international break.

Italy vs. France Score Prediction

Les Blues Find a Way

France is the favorite. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Zidane has enjoyed a steady start to his four-match reign as France manager. Narrow victories over Belgium and Türkiye on the road kicked things off, followed by the draw with Italy and a thumping 4–1 win over the Belgians.

Les Bleus are yet to fully hit their stride under their legendary former player, especially in attacking zones—aside from a four-goal blitz in just 14 minutes against Belgium. They missed talisman Kylian Mbappé during their three most recent matches, and he’s set to sit out on the Italy clash due to a hamstring problem.

However, France still has a ridiculous arsenal of attacking firepower, with Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué and Rayan Cherki all in the roster. One would expect the stars to find joy against an Italian defense that has struggled recently, conceding in all four matches since Mancini’s return.

Just like its visitor, the four-time world champion is finding its feet under new (well, sort of) management, and is unlikely to produce its most coherent display on Thursday. The stalemate in France will have raised morale, but the Azzurri tend to be considered underdogs for these sort of heavyweight clashes following their recent decline.

Head-to-head record : This will be the 43rd battle between the storied nations, and while Italy boasts the stronger historical record, it’s Les Bleus who have dominated recent duels. They have won five of the last eight in this fixture, losing just once since the 2006 World Cup final.

: This will be the 43rd battle between the storied nations, and while Italy boasts the stronger historical record, it’s Les Bleus who have dominated recent duels. They have won five of the last eight in this fixture, losing just once since the 2006 World Cup final. France consistency : Despite a disappointing end to the 2026 World Cup for France, its form over the past few years has been hugely impressive. Across all competitions and friendlies, it has won 18 of its last 23 matches.

: Despite a disappointing end to the 2026 World Cup for France, its form over the past few years has been hugely impressive. Across all competitions and friendlies, it has won 18 of its last 23 matches. Defensive problems: Rather uncharacteristically for Italy, its defense has proven alarmingly porous recently. It’s conceded at least once in eight of the past 13 games, as well as conceding three or more times on five separate occasions over the past two years.

Prediction: Italy 1–2 France

Italy Predicted Lineup vs. France

Italy has several major injury concerns. | FotMob

Mancini has been unable to call upon several Italy regulars due to injuries, with Moise Kean, Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Mancini and Giovanni Di Lorenzo all sidelined. Despite being named in the squad ahead of a first appearance in over two years, Nicolò Zaniolo has since withdrawn for personal reasons.

Four other names have been dropped from the last international break. Bryan Cristante, Daniel Maldini, Mohamed Ali Zoma and Rolando Madragora have all been cut.

Marco Palestra is in line for his third national team appearance having recently returned from injury with Chelsea, while Alphadjo Cisse is among the possible debutants having been rewarded for his excellent form at AC Milan.

Mattia Liberali, Matteo Palma, Daniele Ghilardi and Marco Carnesecchi are other uncapped players in Mancini’s roster.

There are plenty of high-profile names ready to take to the field against France, including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Riccardo Calafiori, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolò Barella and Sandro Tonali.

Italy predicted lineup vs. France (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kayode, Scalvini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Tonali, Fagioli; Vergara, P. Esposito, S. Esposito.

France Predicted Lineup vs. Italy

France is missing a vast number of key players. | FotMob

Mbappé is among the players named in Zidane’s second squad, but, as mentioned, he’s expected to miss out against Italy due to a hamstring issue. There is optimism he will return in time to face Türkiye on Sunday.

With Ousmane Dembélé, Marcus Thuram, Esteban Lepaul and Hugo Ekitiké all absent through injury as well, there could be a first appearance in the No. 9 position for one of Eli Junior Kroupi or Senny Mayulu—although the former has only just returned from injury himself and the latter has only been used sparingly as a false nine at Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcola is another candidate to start up top, having done so sporadically for Liverpool this season, and he would be flanked by Doué and Olise.

In defense, Pierre Kalulu, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba and Jules Koundé are all in the treatment room, but Dayot Upamecano will return from the red card that kept him out of France’s last match. He’s likely to be joined by Ibrahima Konaté or Jérémy Jacquet at center back.

Manu Koné and Aurélien Tchouameni are injured in midfield, too, meaning a trio of Warren Zaïre-Emery, Rayan Cherki and Eduardo Camavinga could start.

France predicted lineup vs. Italy (4-3-3): Maignan; Gusto, Jacquet, Upamecano, Truffert; Cherki, Zaïre-Emery, Camavinga; Olise, Barcola, Doué.

What Time Does Italy vs. France Kick Off?

Location : Milan, Italy

: Milan, Italy Stadium : San Siro

: San Siro Date : Thursday, Nov. 12

: Thursday, Nov. 12 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT Referee : Istvan Kovacs (ROU)

: Istvan Kovacs (ROU) VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

How to Watch Italy vs. France on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video