Japan vs. Sweden—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Japan and Sweden meet in a Group F clash where there is still (almost) everything to play for.

Both sides can still top the group with a win, though only if the Netherlands fail to beat already-eliminated Tunisia. For Japan, a win—or even a draw—would guarantee automatic qualification, while Sweden would need victory to secure a direct place in the knockout rounds, otherwise potentially relying on progression as one of the best third-placed teams.

Japan enters as the clear favorite, ranked 16th in the world compared to Sweden’s 36th. It is unbeaten in all competitions, including friendlies, since September 2025, and has recorded notable wins over Brazil and England in that run, playing a high-tempo, technically sharp style that can trouble any opponent.

Sweden, meanwhile, remains harder to read. It started its World Cup campaign brightly with a 5-1 win over Tunisia, only to suffer a heavy 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands—who Japan drew 2-2 with—leaving its qualification hopes finely balanced heading into the final group game.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Lineups

Match Summary

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC