Jarell Quansah or Ezri Konsa: Which Player Is the Better Option for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s search for a new center back is reported to have taken them to the late stages of this summer’s World Cup final, with Spain’s Marc Pubill and England duo Jarell Quansah and Ezri Konsa in their sights.

Fabrizio Romano was first to reveal an approach for Atlético Madrid star Pubill, but Spanish publication AS state the La Liga giants have firmly rejected all offers and are instead planning to tie him down to a new contract. That refusal to negotiate has forced the Gunners to look elsewhere.

Arsenal now appear to be searching closer to home. Ben Jacobs revealed talks have been reopened with Aston Villa over Konsa but, faced with needing to pay upwards of $81 million (£60 million) to get a deal done, have also made an approach to Bayer Leverkusen over Quansah, per Sky Sports News.

Quansah or Konsa: Who Should Arsenal Sign?

Jarell Quansah (left) and Ezri Konsa (right) are both under consideration. | Eddie Keogh - The FA/Getty Images

As evidenced by the pursuits of both Quansah and Konsa, and even the approach for Pubill, Arsenal have put versatility right at the very top of their list of priorities.

The trio are all natural center backs but with plenty of experience out at right back, which has been a problem area for the Gunners as Jurriën Timber continues to battle the fitness issues that have plagued him for the majority of this calendar year.

While there is nothing to suggest Arsenal’s list of targets is down to just Quansah and Konsa, the English duo are clearly among the top options under consideration—not least because they would add to the club’s homegrown quota of players, potentially making it easier to facilitate exits for Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, who have been linked with Emirates Stadium exits.

Quansah and Konsa find themselves at different stages of their respective careers. At 28 and with well over 200 Premier League appearances to his name, Konsa is an established star with a level of success that would be somewhat guaranteed, but he is also two months away from turning 29 and clearly is not as much of a long-term signing as Quansah.

While Quansah may have youth on his side, he is also more of an unknown quantity. The 23-year-old has only ever started 17 Premier League games, having left Liverpool last summer to take his talents to the Bundesliga, where he scored four times in 28 games last season.

Jarell Quansah vs. Ezri Konsa

Statistic Jarell Quansah Ezri Konsa Age 23 28 2025–26 Minutes 3,706 4,170 Total Premier League Apps 30 231 Contract Expiry 2030 2028

A Signing for Now or for the Future?

Mikel Arteta wants a new defender. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The potential is clearly there with Quansah—there is an argument to suggest his ceiling is higher than Konsa at this point—but whether Arteta can afford to take a risk instead of landing the experienced name like Konsa is up in the air.

With price tags believed to be fairly similar, Arteta will have to look to the needs of his squad for the answers.

It would seem as though Arsenal would benefit more from a seasoned senior like Konsa, rather than a developing youngster like Quansah, whose path to regular minutes would likely be limited in Arsenal’s crowded defensive unit.

Gabriel is unlikely to lose his spot as a regular starter at center back, where he will surely be joined by William Saliba when fit. Timber’s place as the starting right back would also appear to be fairly concrete when healthy, meaning any new signing will have to accept a battle for minutes. At this stage in their respective careers, convincing Konsa to take that challenge may be easier.