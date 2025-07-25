Javier Mascherano Delivers Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba Update After All-Star Snub
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba look likely to be available for Inter Miami CF's clash with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, despite skipping the MLS All-Star Game, which according to league rules is supposed to amount to a one-game suspension.
In his pre-match media availability on Friday, head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters that the club had not received any sanctions for the two players, but that Messi has been dealing with fatigue and has not trained significantly this week.
“Well, Messi showed normal fatigue from the number of games and minutes he's been playing,” the Argentine head coach said. “Look, players always have discomfort, especially when they play every three days. But luckily, he is returning today. Let's hope he can train alongside the group so we can count on them for tomorrow's game. We haven't received any [sanction.]”
The match against FC Cincinnati is a critical one in the Eastern Conference and MLS Supporters’ Shield title race, with Cincinnati sitting first in both standings with 49 points, and Miami not far behind with 41 points, having three games in hand.
Two weeks ago, FC Cincinnati defeated Inter Miami 3–0 and their talismanic Designated Player, Evander, took on MLS All-Star captaincy honors, after Messi avoided the matchup.
However, FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan was not as clear on Messi and Alba’s availability, telling local reporters that the team was preparing as though the two superstars would be suspended, as per the league’s own rules.
“I don't necessarily know that we need clarity. There's rules. I'm aware of those,” he said, adding that the club had not received word from MLS. “We're under the impression that we'll prepare for the game without those two available.”
Mascherano Blames Fixture Congestion
Mascherano also cited that Inter Miami have played the most games in “this semester” so far. However, the team has played less two matches through the Concacaf Champions Cup, MLS regular season, the FIFA Club World Cup than other MLS clubs, such as Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who have played 34 and sent four players to the All-Star Game.
Meanwhile, Mascherano has often not rotated his roster, relying on a key group of 15 players, with Messi having played 23 matches over 80 minutes this season. Yet, he did not begrudge the idea of an MLS All-Star Game, instead saying it needs to be better integrated into the schedule.
“What I think is that if they want to do this type of event, it's great to do it, and the truth is that it's great for the league,” he said. “There shouldn't be a date in the schedule. It's crazy. We've been playing four of the last five games away. We've been playing four away. We've been playing practically every three days.”
Messi also avoided sanctions for missing the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, but had picked up an injury while playing with Argentina at the 2024 Copa América, while Alba and Sergio Busquets attended the event as full participants.
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:15 pm ET at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.