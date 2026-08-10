Jeff Bezos ‘Closing In’ on Deal to Become Liverpool Co-Owner

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and today considered the world’s third richest person, could very soon become a co-owner of Liverpool FC.

Bezos is reported by Sky News to be part of a consortium “closing in on a deal” that would purchase around a “one-third stake” in Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group (FSG). A formal announcement by FSG about the potential “transaction” could be made as soon as this week.

Bezos, aged 62, started Amazon from a rented garage in 1994. According to Forbes, his current net worth stands at $280.6 billion, behind only Elon Musk ($823.6 billion) and Larry Page ($290.1 billion) as the wealthiest individuals on the planet.

Joining him in the consortium set to acquire the minority share in Liverpool are Eduardo Saverin, a co-founder of Facebook, and Amit Bhatia, a former shareholder in EFL Championship club Queens Park Rangers. Saverin and Bhatia have similar estimated net worths of $32 billion and $30 billion respectively.

If a deal is completed, FSG would retain overall control of Liverpool, it would finally secure the outside investment that the firm founded by John W. Henry and Tom Werner has been willing to accept for the Reds for a number of years.

In November 2022, a statement read: “FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.

“FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

In January 2025, Elon Musk’s father, Errol, publicly claimed his son “would like to” buy Liverpool. But no offer was made and a full sale by FSG is not believed to have ever been considered. Elon Musk himself had previously joked on social media in 2022 about buying Manchester United.

How Much Is Jeff Bezos Paying for Liverpool?

John W. Henry, FSG stand to make a huge profit on this stake. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Sky News adds that the deal values Liverpool overall at $6 billion, which suggests the Bezos, Saverin, Bhatia consortium will invest around $2 billion for an assumed 33% share.

It is not clear what split each person within the consortium might have and therefore how much money each individual is putting up to secure the stake.

But that $2 billion figure stands to make this one of soccer’s “richest-ever deals.” FSG bought Liverpool from American businessmen Tom Hicks and George Gillette in 2010 for an estimated $480 million, which demonstrates just how much more valuable the club has become over 16 years.

The record for a soccer team is the $5.4 billion Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital invested to take over Chelsea in 2022. Only around $3.2 billion from the deal was actually to buy the club, though, with the remaining $2.2 billion a commitment to invest in infrastructure over time.

For a 27.7% stake in Manchester United in 2024, Sir Jim Ratcliffe paid $1.6 billion, which also bought him and his INEOS team control of the club’s soccer operations.

In all of sports, the Los Angeles Lakers takeover by Mark Walter’s investment group in 2025 set a new record of $10 billion. The previous mark had only been set earlier that year when long-time NBA rivals, the Boston Celtics, were acquired by Bill Chisholm for $6.1 billion.