How Jeff Bezos Consortium Can Take Over Liverpool After New Shares Revelation

The consortium which includes U.S. billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly purchased a 38% stake of Liverpool, more than the third which was widely thought to be its initial portion.

Bezos is just one interested party involved in 1892 Holdings, a collection of investors under the banner of Liverpool’s foundation year, which had its investment into Liverpool confirmed last week. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) remain the club’s majority shareholders, a status they have held since 2010, but it now appears as though their stake is smaller than first anticipated.

The official announcement of outside investment into Liverpool did not come with any exact figures over the size of the stake or the cost of the outlay. It was widely reported that 1892 Holdings had acquired between 30–33% of the Premier League side, but now The Athletic claim they purchased closer to the 40% mark.

The difference is thought to be “much more significant” and could grease the wheels of any attempt to take a controlling share of Liverpool in the future.

Terms of Full Liverpool Takeover for Jeff Bezos Consortium

Bezos is the world’s third-richest man. | Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.

Part of the agreement of the minority investment was a mechanism which would allow the minority investors to take a majority stake in Liverpool within the next 12 months. CNBC report that this clause values the club at around $8 billion.

It’s stressed by The Athletic that this is just an option, rather than an obligation. No formal commitment is thought to have been made.

Given the minority investors are only 13% short of a majority, muscling FSG out of the driver’s seat is very much within their grasp.

Who Are Liverpool’s New Minority Owners

Amit Bhatia

Amit Bhatia has already dipped into club ownership. | Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images

For all the talk of Bezos, he is not expected to have a seat on Liverpool’s board. That honor will fall to Amit Bhatia, the club’s new vice-chairman, as the head of 1892 Holdings. Bhatia previous served as Queens Park Rangers’ co-owner until he stepped down in July. The British-Indian investor first became associated with QPR in 2007.

“We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG,” Bhatia wrote in a statement last week. “We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield.

“To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilege. We are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club’s continued success for years to come.”

Eduardo and Elaine Saverin

Eduardo (left) and Elaine Saverin are heavily involved in the deal. | ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

The family office of Eduardo and Elaine Saverin are also set to play a significant role in this minority investment.

Eduardo rose to prominence for his role as co-founder of Facebook (with a profile raised even further by the film, The Social Network, in which he was played by Andrew Garfield). Elaine Saverin, Eduardo’s wife, is expected to join Bhatia on the board.

Bryan Baum

Bezos’s link to this deal is through K5 Sports, but it is the organization’s co-founder and managing partner, Bryan Baum, who will have a seat on Liverpool’s board.

Baum is described by his own company’s website as “experienced entrepreneur” and featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 back in 2014 after co-founding Prizeo, a startup which raffled off “once-in-a-lifetime prizes” with celebrities to help raise money for charity.