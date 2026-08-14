Liverpool Confirm Major Jeff Bezos Investment—But How Much Influence Will He Have?

Liverpool have confirmed that a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased a minority stake in the club.

The 62-year-old, who, according to Forbes, is the world’s third-richest person with a net worth of approximately $271 billion, is joined by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, his wife Elaine Saverin and former Queens Park Rangers co-owner Amit Bhatia in the consortium. All will have varying degrees of involvement in the club.

The Athletic have claimed that the investment group, which goes by K5 Sports Fund, have purchased anywhere from 30 percent to one-third of Liverpool from current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which marks Bezos’s first investment in a sports team following previous speculation linking him to several NFL franchises.

Liverpool is valued at somewhere between $6.8 billion and $8.1 billion, with the deal reportedly worth in excess of $2 billion, as per BBC Sport.

FSG have been open to external investment for many years, but this is the first cash injection received since they sold a three percent stake to Dynasty Equity back in September 2023.

Liverpool Owners Confirm Investment With Club Statement

Liverpool owner John Henry has made a fortune since transforming the club. | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

FSG’s club statement read: “The strategic investment supports Liverpool F.C.’s long-term growth ambitions by bringing together experts from across global business, technology, and investment. The consortium partners will work with FSG and the club’s leadership team to evaluate opportunities that enhance the club’s objectives on and off the pitch. FSG continues to retain majority ownership and operational control of Liverpool F.C.”

FSG President Mike Gordon added: “Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season and making decisions with the club’s long-term interests in mind. That approach continues to attract interest from respected investors and business leaders around the world.

“As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special. Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward to working together.”

How Involved Will Bezos Be at Liverpool?

Only two men have a net worth higher than the American multi-billionaire. | Chesnot/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters fearing a drastic change in the club’s operations and business model shouldn’t seemingly be concerned by the investment made by Bezos and Co.

The Athletic have insisted that FSG will continue to have majority control of Liverpool and oversee the day-to-day operations. There will be no changes in the current leadership team.

Bhatia is the lead partner in the deal and takes up the role of vice-chairman, while Eduardo and Elaine Saverin will each join him on the club’s board. Bezos, however, will not have a seat on the board, offering him less influence.

What Does This Mean for Liverpool’s Transfer Activity?

Andoni Iraola has been gifted three new players this summer. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Premier League’s Squad Cost Ratio rules, which recently replaced Profit and Sustainability rules, mean that the investment from K5 Sports can’t directly lead to an increase in transfer activity or player wages.

The Squad Cost Ratio rules limit how much England’s top-flight sides can spend as a percentage of the revenue they generate.

Liverpool’s revenue numbers are already pretty impressive—they generated approximately €836 million across the 2024–25 season, according to the Deloitte Football Money League—but fresh investment opens up even more sponsorship opportunities, which in turn boosts overall revenue and allows the club to spend more in the transfer window.