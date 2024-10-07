Jhon Duran Signs New Aston Villa Contract Until 2030
Less than a week after Jhon Durán scored the winner in Aston Villa's 1–0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the 20-year-old striker put pen to paper on a new contract that ties him to Villa until 2030, the club announced.
It's a well earned contract for a player that has been instrumental to Villa's early season success. Durán has been on fire to start the season, scoring four goals in seven Premier League games while coming off the bench in every single match. Three of those four were the difference in giving Villa the three points against West Ham, Leicester City and Everton.
Nobody has scored more goals off the bench (8) since Durán arrived in the Premier League in Jan. 2023 after a move from MLS side Chicago Fire. He also has the second best minutes per goal average of player that has scored at least five EPL goals, only behind Erling Haaland. His performances have firmly put his name among one of the most desired young strikers in all of Europe.
Clubs like Chelsea and West Ham knocked on Villa's door last summer trying to sign Durán. Inevitably, more clubs will now try to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows, but Villa now holds even more leverage thanks to his breakout season and new long term contract.
Durán will hope to build on his strong form for Villa with the Colombian national team. He's suspended for Colombia's next World Cup Qualifier game against Bolivia for accumulating his second yellow card in the victory vs. Argentina during the September international break.
He should be back on the field for the game against Chile on Oct. 15.