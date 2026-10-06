JJ Gabriel Transfer: The ‘Broken Promises’ Which Could Cost Man Utd Millions

When the demands for specific involvement in certain fixtures from JJ Gabriel’s representatives were ignored by Michael Carrick, the teenage starlet set his mind on a Manchester United exit which he can now legally make.

The freshly turned 16-year-old had surpassed every hurdle put in front of him at youth level; Gabriel racked up 29 goals in 32 appearances for the U-18 side before scoring a hat trick on his solitary appearance in the high spec UEFA Youth League last month. While he was still 15, the prodigious talent ran amok in the U-21s, leading to the conclusion that, despite his age, he should be afforded a first-team debut.

Those in charge of the teenager’s affairs went so far as to demand that he play a minimum of 20 minutes in three pre-determined fixtures; the Champions League opener against outsiders Sabah FK, a Carabao Cup tie at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and the upcoming Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, per ESPN.

Carrick was seemingly unprepared to accept these terms. Gabriel did not make the first-team squad for the European tie and instead played against the Azerbaijan side’s U-19 on the same day. Before United had even lost to Brighton, a slew of media briefings surfaced claiming that Gabriel was eyeing a swift exit.

Had Carrick turned to the then-15-year-old, he would have instantly become the youngest player to ever make a first-team appearance for Manchester United, surpassing the record set by David Gaskell in 1956. It’s not unprecedented for players of his age to appear in a modern game increasingly accommodating to embryos, but it would still have been a major leap of faith.

United’s staff clearly didn’t have the same trust as Gabriel’s representatives, who reportedly claim that “promises” have been “broken.” Now that their client is 16, immediate action can be taken.

Man Utd Face Major Financial Loss After JJ Gabriel’s Birthday

JJ Gabriel has been prolific at youth level. | Zohaib Alam/Manchester United/Getty Images

Gabriel’s 16th birthday on Oct. 6 represents a landmark day in this unseemly unraveling of a relationship between a child and the current custodians of his future. Thanks to his European passport, the son of a former Republic of Ireland international can move to another club in the European Union after celebrating his sweet 16.

There are a host of interested suitors on the continent. Barcelona may have distanced themselves from these negotiations, but Bayern Munich have publicly expressed their admiration of a talent also thought to be on Real Madrid’s radar. Any European side can secure Gabriel’s services while offering United nothing more than “FIFA training compensation,” which is typically somewhere between £200,000–300,000 ($265,000–397,000).

Were Gabriel to move to another English club, he would have to wait until he turned 17. However, in that scenario, United would be able to demand a far larger compensation package. Rio Ngumoha, for example, left Chelsea for Liverpool in 2024 and could end up costing the Reds as much as £6.8 million ($9 million) thanks to the ruling of the Professional Football Compensation Committee.