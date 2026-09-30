Joao Felix’s Potential Destinations—Ranked

João Félix’s Saudi Arabian switch was seemingly an admission of defeat.

The Portuguese playmaker has been regarded as a mere luxury throughout his senior career. A record-breaking transfer to Atlético Madrid in 2019 ultimately arrived too soon and to the wrong club, as he struggled to work in harmony with the omnipotent Diego Simeone.

Félix subsequently drifted. Sky-high salaries and a lack of on-field conviction meant buyers were limited to loans, and he was tossed through Catalonia, west London and Milan without settling. Then came the move to Al Nassr. The Saudi club paid $57.8 million for his services in 2025 (a masterstroke from Chelsea), allowing Félix to spread his wings in the Gulf.

So, an admission of defeat it may not be after all. The 26-year-old, not Cristiano Ronaldo, was named the Saudi Pro League’s star player last season as Al Nassr lifted the title, and the trust thrust upon him by new national team manager Jorge Jesus, who inspired his Saudi resurgence, means Félix looks set to return to mainstream prominence in short order.

He admitted this week in an interview with Spanish media outlet AS that he wishes to return to Europe soon, perhaps as early as next summer, when his current contract with Al Nassr expires.

“I’m very happy in Saudi Arabia, enjoying my football,” he said. “But it’s true that I’m also thinking about returning [to Europe]. I don’t know if it will be next year, in two, three, or four, but I’d like to return to European competitions.”

So, which clubs could sign Félix in 2027?

Here are five potential options based on suitability and likelihood.

5. Paris Saint-Germain

Is there room for Félix in Paris? | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

We should say that Félix’s strong season in Saudi Arabia doesn’t mean the 26-year-old has fulfilled his early-career promise. The level of competition, no matter what those who’ve moved to the Gulf argue, isn’t comparable to Europe’s premier divisions, not to mention the Champions League.



There‘s hardly a guarantee that this resurgent iteration of Félix will manifest back on his home continent, but suckers for aesthetics could at least be tempted by the prospect of welcoming Félix back next year.



Paris Saint-Germain have a Portuguese-heavy squad but are unlikely to be in the mix. Luis Enrique’s side are Europe’s dominant force right now, claiming back-to-back Champions Leagues.



They shuffled their attack in the summer, and Luis Enrique’s adoration of the 4-3-3 means there’s no obvious fit for a player like Félix in his framework.



Enrique doesn’t work with luxuries.

4. Chelsea

Félix drifted through a loan spell at Chelsea. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

There are die-hard Chelsea supporters who have no recollection of Félix at Stamford Bridge.



The Portuguese’s 40 games in blue returned 11 goals and two assists, having joined the club permanently after an earlier loan. As mentioned, Chelsea did superbly well to garner the fee they did from Al Nassr, and although BlueCo are bullish about player trading, they‘re unlikely to dip their toe into a familiar pond for Félix next year.



The 26-year-old said in March that his time with the club was “lovely,” but he shouldn’t expect a third stint in west London.



Chelsea signed fellow attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers for a club-record fee in the summer, and Xabi Alonso already can’t give teenage star Estêvão a game due to the impressive attacking depth chart at his disposal.

3. Bayern Munich

Bayern signed Ismael Saibari for attacking depth. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich may not believe they require a player of Félix’s ilk, especially given Jamal Musiala’s bright start to the season and Lennart Karl’s emergence.



Serge Gnabry has also successfully converted into a No. 10, while summer signing Ismael Saibari is capable of covering multiple positions in attack.



Some would view Félix as overkill, but there is history here, and the German giants are already said to be eyeing a move for Barcelona’s Dani Olmo in January. They’re in the market.



Bayern were linked with Félix way back when he was the next best thing, and transfer rumors refused to cease when he was trotting around Europe on an underwhelming succession of loans.



Don’t be surprised if Die Roten are tied to the 26-year-old in rumor mills next year if Barcelona don’t part ways with Olmo.

2. Juventus

Luciano Spalletti could do with a No. 10. | Nderim Kaceli/BSR Agency/Getty Images

If Félix’s Chelsea spell was forgettable, then his stint in Italy with AC Milan drifted toward apathy.



The Rossoneri took a punt on the Portugal international during the second half of 2024–25, but Félix’s loan returned a mere four goal contributions in 21 games. Plenty of Premier League stars have relished life in the slower-paced world of calcio, yet a fading Félix offered no sign of a career turnaround with the Rossoneri.



Still, there’s still scope for the playmaker to return to Italy and potentially thrive elsewhere. There isn’t much money lingering in Serie A these days, compared to the halcyon 1990s, but a free transfer next summer would be feasible. Salary could be more of an issue.



Anyway, if Félix lands anywhere in Italy next year, it should be Juventus. Luciano Spalletti’s Bianconeri played some lovely stuff at the start of his tenure, but there‘s only so much the Italian can do given the talent he has.



Juve are a sad fallen giant, bereft of stars and in need of rejuvenation. Félix is a risk that former executive Fabio Paratici would‘ve taken, and it’s time for the current regime to complement Kenan Yıldız with a No. 10 who, should he build on Saudi momentum, could help the Old Lady surge back to Serie A’s summit.

1. Barcelona

Félix said it was an honor to represent the Blaugrana. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

This seems most possible, primarily because of Bayern’s interest in Olmo.



It was reported last week that the Bundesliga champions are making contingency plans in the event of a notable departure, and Olmo is regarded as a priority target.



Olmo is currently sharing the spotlight at Barcelona—overshadowed by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha’s production while operating second fiddle to Fermín López in the No. 10 position. A player of Olmo’s quality should be starting every week, but Hansi Flick hasn’t been able to offer such guarantees because of Fermín’s continued rise.



If the Spaniard was to move on, Flick would undoubtedly find an internal solution, just as he has at center forward, but would the higher-ups be interested in reuniting with a former flame?



Xavi Hernández took to Félix during his loan in 2023–24, and although they hoped to re-sign the Portuguese creator, Atléti’s demands were eventually deemed too expensive.



It’s unclear what exactly it’ll take to convince Félix, who said it was an “honor” to don the Barcelona shirt, next year, but the 26-year-old is unlikely to hesitate if the Blaugrana come calling.



It’s Flick that’ll need convincing.