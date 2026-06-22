Jordan vs. Algeria—World Cup: Predictions, Previews and Lineups

Each desperate for a win on the world stage, Jordan and Algeria are set to clash at Levi’s Stadium on Monday night in a game that could make or break their respective tournaments.

Jordan came up short in its World Cup debut last time out, falling 3–1 to Austria despite hanging around until the 76th minute. A late own goal and a penalty in stoppage time handed Ralf Rangnick’s three points.

Algeria, who made its first World Cup appearance since 2014 last Tuesday, never stood a chance against reigning world champions Argentina. Lionel Messi bagged a hat trick to lead his country to a 3–0 victory, leaving the African side at the bottom of Group J.

Both teams need a positive result when they face off in California to keep any hope of a knockout stage berth alive.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Jordan vs. Algeria Score Prediction

Algeria Bounce Back When It Matters

Algeria have what it takes to get past Jordan. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

There were few positives for Algeria to take away from its opening defeat to Argentina, but the good news is Jordan is nowhere near the pedigree of La Albiceleste. Vladimir Petković’s men can bounce back in a major way against such an inferior side, but they need better individual performances from their big names, particularly Luca Zidane between the posts.

Jordan surely will not roll over, though. Knowing that it needs to walk away with three points to avoid elimination will make for a thrilling match, with both teams going for it at either end. Jordan will also not lack confidence after hanging around with Austria until the late stages.

Expect goals and potentially a little chaos from two desperate teams, but in the end, Algeria has the edge to came away with a win under the lights.

Algeria’s recent upsets: Algeria has a history of pulling off surprise results against superior sides. It held Uruguay to a goalless draw in March and just defeated the Netherlands in a World Cup tune-up match. Compared to those outcomes, upending Jordan should be rather routine.

Algeria has a history of pulling off surprise results against superior sides. It held Uruguay to a goalless draw in March and just defeated the Netherlands in a World Cup tune-up match. Compared to those outcomes, upending Jordan should be rather routine. Jordan’s recent woes: Jordan has not won a single game since Dec. 15. It has lost four of its last five matches, with the only positive result being a 2–2 draw with Costa Rica back in March.

Jordan has not won a single game since Dec. 15. It has lost four of its last five matches, with the only positive result being a 2–2 draw with Costa Rica back in March. Defensive shortcomings: Jordan has conceded at least two goals in its last five matches. Algeria, meanwhile, has a habit of committing self-inflicted wounds that gift teams dangerous chances.

Prediction: Jordan 1–3 Algeria

Jordan Predicted Lineup vs. Algeria

Ali Olwan will hope to get on the scoresheet once again. | Sports Illustrated

Abdallah Nasib was forced to come off against Austria in the 81st minute due to injury and faces a late fitness test to be ready for Algeria on Monday. Saed Al-Rousan is expected to take his place in defense should he be unable to feature from the start.

With potentially a new face in the backline, Jamal Sellami’s defense needs to be much sharper this time around. Yazan Al-Arab, in particular, will be desperate for a solid performance after his own goal gifted three points to Austria.

Ali Olwan, who bagged his country’s first-ever World Cup goal last time out, will hope to recreate some of that magic against Algeria, but the goalscoring burden goes beyond the 26-year-old. Mousa Tamari struggled to get going in Jordan’s opener, and another quiet performance will doom his country.

Jordan predicted lineup vs. Algeria (3-4-3): Abulaila; Al Rousan, Al Arab, Abualnadi; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Fakhoury, Olwan; Tamari.

Algeria Predicted Lineup vs. Jordan

Mohamed Amoura is expected to lead the line after only featuring off the bench last time out. | Sports Illustrated

Unlike Jordan, Algeria escaped its World Cup opener without suffering any injuries. Still, Petković could feel compelled to make some changes to his attack that did not even record a shot on target against Argentina.

Mohamed Amoura is in line to come into the starting lineup after he was a surprise omission last Tuesday. The striker bagged 10 goals in World Cup qualifying, the most by any player on the team, and will certainly have his chances against an unsteady Jordan backline.

Captain Riyad Mahrez was also overlooked, but he could make his way back into the XI as well. His leadership will be much appreciated for such an important clash.

Algeria predicted lineup vs. Jordan (4-3-3): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri; Boudaoui, Zerrouki, Maza; Mahrez, Amoura, Chaïbi.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Jordan vs. Algeria Kick Off?

Location : Santa Clara, U.S.

: Santa Clara, U.S. Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Monday, June 22 / Tuesday, June 23

: Monday, June 22 / Tuesday, June 23 Kick-off Time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (June 23)

How to Watch Jordan vs. Algeria on TV, Live Stream

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