Jordan vs. Argentina—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

It’s been 1,313 days Argentina last lost at the World Cup. The conquerers of the current world champions that day? Saudi Arabia.

That monumental achievement is what Jordan will have at the forefront of its mind as it goes into the biggest game in the country’s history. Argentina, the world’s top ranked team, pose the ultimate test, and although changes are expected from Lionel Scaloni with qualification and top spot in Group J already secured, it’s highly unlikely Jordan will take anything from the game.

Indeed, Jordan has lost its last four games, including two at this year’s World Cup to Austria and Algeria, and is actually without a win in six. Conversely, Argentina has won its last nine matches in a row—a streak that dates back to September last year—and has kept clean sheets in its last five.

One player who may be absent is Lionel Messi, a scorer of five goals in Argentina’s opening two games. His 39-year-old legs could be rested, though those in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington would love some kind of late cameo.

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