Jorge Jesus, Portugal Issue Emphatic Responses to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Seismic Exit

Less than 24 hours after Cristiano Ronaldo went scorched earth and left Portugal’s camp, manager Jorge Jesus insisted he “did nothing wrong” in the build-up to the explosion that rocked the Seleção das Quinas.

Ronaldo announced his sudden departure on Wednesday following Jesus’s press conference, where the Portuguese boss stood firm on his decision to bench the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the team’s 2–1 win over Norway. Jesus made sure his message was heard loud and clear with one defiant statement: “I’m the coach. No player will ever make a decision for me.”

The comments, a lack of playing time and Jesus’s broken promise to apologize publicly prompted Ronaldo to leave the team in the middle of the international window, with games against Denmark and Norway still left on Portugal’s calendar.

A media storm soon followed, but Jesus remained steadfast in his decisions. “I will explain everything after the last game. I have many years in soccer, and I know that I did nothing that should have caused things to go differently,” he said ahead of Portugal’s clash with Denmark on Thursday.

“After the Norway game, we will talk about this subject. I will not hide or run away from it. Nobody can take away what he presents. He’s an icon, and that’s not in question.”

MORE FALLOUT ON RONALDO’S PORTUGAL EXIT

Jesus Instantly Rewarded With Portugal Victory

Gonçalo Ramos tallied a goal and an assist on Thursday. | Boris Streubel/UEFA/Getty Images

It goes without saying that a defeat against Denmark would have put Jesus under intense pressure. Portugal dropping points after Ronaldo willingly left camp would have been a nightmare scenario for the manager and the team.

But the Seleção das Quinas delivered a 4–2 victory on Thursday to remain perfect during the September-October international break. It wasn’t exactly a resounding win; Jesus’s men coughed up a lead twice, but a 67th winner from Vitinha and an insurance goal from João Félix was enough to secure all three points.

Jesus might have wished for a less dramatic outing, but he will at least take comfort in the fact that Gonçalo Ramos, Ronaldo’s replacement, put in a fantastic performance. The striker set up João Cancelo’s opener in the 13th minute and then found the back of the net himself in the 25th minute.

Even before Ronaldo left camp, Jesus confirmed Ramos would start against Denmark and now he is vindicated in his decision. The 25-year-old also started and scored in the team’s last game against Norway, all while Ronaldo sat on the bench as an unused substitute.

Will Ronaldo Get His Deserved Sendoff?

If this is the end, it wasn’t meant to end this way. pic.twitter.com/IoHayRTesH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 1, 2026

As of now, Ronaldo’s future with Portugal remains more tenuous than ever before. Rumors are circulating about the 41-year-old potentially hanging up his boots following the recent controversy.

If Ronaldo indeed decides to call it quits with the Seleção das Quinas, it would mark the end of a historic international career. Before the soccer legend, Portugal had never won a major trophy. Now, it has three in its cabinet: the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles.

Ronaldo also ranks first in goals scored and appearances for his country. As it stands, he has 146 goals in 234 appearances, both records in men’s international soccer.

If this really is the end to his run with Portugal, then a farewell match should come at some point at the very least. But until Ronaldo clarifies where he stands with the team, a sendoff will remain only an idea.