Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s No. 7 Jersey Has Been Reassigned for Portugal vs. Denmark

Galatasaray winger Rafael Leão will step into Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous No. 7 jersey when Portugal takes to the field against Denmark on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who has been synonymous with the number for the best part of 20 years, will play no part in Thursday’s Nations League game after leaving the Portugal camp on Wednesday following a disagreement with new manager Jorge Jesus.

Less than 24 hours later, UEFA confirmed the squad lists for Portugal’s meeting with Denmark, with Leão given the responsibility of following Ronaldo in the famous number.

Here’s a closer look at what’s going on.

Has Ronaldo Been Stripped of No. 7 Jersey?

Portugal has no choice but to reallocate the number. | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Ronaldo switched into Portugal’s No. 7 jersey in May 2008 and has not looked back. He already wore the No. 7 at club level but was allowed to fully lean into his CR7 nickname when he was given the shirt on the international stage following the retirement of Luís Figo—the inspiration behind Ronaldo’s jersey choice in the first place.

The sight of another player wearing Portugal’s No. 7 is unusual, but it has happened on a number of occasions because of a rule that has once again come into play here.

Per international regulations, teams must allocate consecutive jersey numbers from 1 to 23, with no gaps to be left. Ronaldo may no longer be in the Portugal squad, but the team is forbidden from ignoring his No. 7 jersey. If he is not wearing it, somebody else has to.

Portugal had no choice but to reassign Ronaldo’s No. 7 to another player—Leão, in this case—and have done exactly the same thing whenever the legendary Al Nassr striker has not been part of a matchday squad in the past.

Portugal’s Potential Lineup Without Ronaldo

Rafael Leão may not even start after taking the No. 7.

Indeed, the last time this happened was only back in April. An injured Ronaldo did not play in friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT, so Real Sociedad’s Gonçalo Guedes lined up with the 7 on his back.

Carlos Forbs wore 7 in November 2025, when Ronaldo was suspended for a World Cup qualifier against Armenia. In March 2024, Bruma took the number in a friendly against Sweden for which Ronaldo was rested, five days before he returned and reclaimed his jersey.

Pedro Neto, Ricardo Horta, Francisco Trincão, Sérgio Oliveira, Ricardo Quaresma and Nani are among those to have also worn the No. 7 jersey in Ronaldo’s temporary absence over the years, and that trend will continue as Ronaldo sits out games against Denmark and Norway before the end of this international break.