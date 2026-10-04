Jose Mourinho’s Biggest Critic Completes Surprise U-Turn—Has He Been Fooled?

Former Real Madrid captain, and one-time adversary of José Mourinho, Iker Casillas has has claimed the 63-year-old manager has returned to the Bernabéu “different.”

Goalkeeper Casillas was a key member of the roster during Mourinho’s first tenure at Madrid between 2010 and 2013. They won both the Copa del Rey and La Liga together, but an apparent rift between the two led to Casillas being benched during the 2012–13 season as Mourinho and Madrid unraveled.

To this day, there is much speculation about what exactly happened between the pair. In the recently released Netflix series bearing his name, Mourinho insinuated Casillas had become “spoiled,” while he disagreed with Real Madrid players maintaining close friendships with their Barcelona counterparts as the two clubs battled for honors during the season.

The fallout of the Casillas-Mourinho issue had a detrimental effect on the locker room as Madrid ended the season trophyless and the manager departed under a cloud.

“With José Mourinho, it was a marriage that ended badly,” Casillas told L’Equipe.

When Mourinho’s name began being linked with a sensational return to the Bernabéu earlier this year, Casillas posted on X: “I have no problem with Mourinho. He seems like a great professional to me. I don’t want him at Real Madrid. I think other coaches would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more.”

Casillas was also tipped to re-join Madrid in a senior leadership role under defeated presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme, who opposed Mourinho’s return.

‘Different Idea’—Casillas More Hopeful on Mourinho

Casillas and Mourinho’s “marriage” ended badly. | YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/GettyImages

Casillas’s latest comments on Mourinho, however, appear to suggest he has taken on a different perspective.

Speaking to former Atlético Madrid assistant manager Germán Burgos on his own YouTube channel, Casillas claimed to see a “different” Mourinho to the one who helmed Madrid the last time around.

“He’s a different José. He doesn’t look like... He looks like the same successful coach, with his talent and all, but he’s come with a different idea,” Casillas said.

“The one who has come to Madrid is a different Mourinho, he is the same successful and talented coach, but he has arrived in a different way.”

The legendary goalkeeper held back from getting into the issues of the past, only adding: “I still laugh about it, I remember a lot of things.”

Casillas ultimately outlasted Mourinho at Madrid by two years, going on to win the third Champions League of his career in the season after the Portuguese manager departed.

Warning Signs for Madrid

Mourinho was left incensed by the Madrid derby defeat. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Casillas is striking a more hopeful tone these days, but there have been signs that Madrid could be about to repeat history.

When Mourinho returned to Madrid this summer, he introduced himself as “more mature now, less emotional, more controlled.” Many fans have been hopeful that one of soccer’s most combustible figures had left his more destructive tendencies at his former employers and mellowed to become the coach Madrid needs to get back on track.

However, just a month into the 2026–27 season, there are signs that the turbulence that has become a hallmark of much of Mourinho’s career may not be far away.

The 63-year-old brought printouts to his postmatch press conference following the Madrid derby defeat in order to hammer the match officials and played into conspiracy theories against Los Blancos.

“If ‘they’ leave us in peace, and let us compete on an even playing field, there’s a long way left,” he told reporters, when asked if his team could still fight for the title, despite being six point behind at the first international break.

What has not happened yet is any major breakdown in relationships with his own players. Time will tell if Mourinho really is different.