Jose Mourinho's Most Memorable and Unhinged Referee Rants

There’s no more Mr. Nice Guy on the Real Madrid touchline.

The Madrid Derby brought out a vintage iteration of José Mourinho, who sought to overshadow his side’s familiar collective shortcomings by pivoting to a classic attribution of failure.

The 63-year-old has manifested an almost disturbing air of calm during his first 100 days back in the Spanish capital, suggesting upon his return that he was "more mature now, less emotional, more controlled."

But the mask slipped after Sunday’s defeat, as Los Blancos succumbed to their cross-city rivals in an encounter ignited by Dean Huijsen‘s dismissal at the start of the second half. Madrid thus enter the bumper international break fourth in La Liga and already six points adrift of imperious leaders Barcelona.

It’s night and day between the Clásico rivals at the moment, and Mourinho can only hide behind perceived injustices for so long. Admittedly, his post-match work at the Metropolitano was successful, and it’s certainly not the first time a referee has been on the receiving end of a Mourinho tirade.

Here are some of the most memorable rants from Mourinho’s esteemed managerial career.

Retiring Anders Frisk

Mourinho accused Frisk of colluding with Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are a common denominator in Mourinho’s attacks, and the “special one” surely felt vindicated when the José María Enríquez Negreira scandal came to light in 2023.

However, Negreira, the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), had no control over Champions League officials, which is where we start.

Mourinho’s Chelsea were well on their way to the Premier League title during his first season in England, and they faced Barcelona in a high profile round-of-16 encounter, with the Blues progressing 5–4 on aggregate.

But Chelsea were forced to fight back in the return leg on home soil after Barça capitalized on Didier Drogba’s red card in Catalonia. The Ivorian striker received his second yellow card for competing with goalkeeper Víctor Valdés for a 50/50 ball at the start of the second half, and the hosts subsequently turned things around, winning 2–1.

Incensed, Mourinho suggested he’d seen Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard speaking to referee Anders Frisk at halftime, which was later confirmed by UEFA, stirring talk of a potential conspiracy.

Mourinho received a two-match ban for bringing the game into disrepute, and the backlash, which went as far as death threats, against Frisk was so strong that the referee retired the following month.

"People like Mourinho are the enemy of football," UEFA said in response to Frisk’s decision.

Banned for Handcuffs Gesture

Us vs. the world. | Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Mourinho’s siege mentality was most vehement during his time at Inter Milan, which concluded with an unprecedented treble thanks to Diego Milito’s late-season heroics.

But the Nerazzurri didn’t have it all their way domestically, and Mourinho unrelentingly made it clear that it was the officials who were making their life most difficult. “I always had the feeling that the referees had a campaign of errors against us," he later wrote.

“At one point, I started coaching the team to play 10 against 11, to be ready in case we had a man sent off. However, I forgot to do 9-vs-11, as against Sampdoria when they sent two of our players off.”

Inter were forced to play for more than 50 minutes with nine men against Samp after defenders Walter Samuel and Ivan Córdoba were both sent off for receiving two yellow cards in quick succession. However, it was after Samuel Eto’o was booked for diving by referee Paolo Tagliavento that Mourinho made the “handcuffs” gesture in front of photographers and television cameras.

Despite the setbacks, Inter held on for a point. Sampdoria’s Giampaolo Pazzini was also sent off in the second half. Mourinho didn’t speak to the press postgame, and he received a three-match ban for his antics on the touchline.

Italian referees were so fed up with Mourinho’s abuse that they were preparing to strike if the Inter boss wasn’t adequately punished.

Barcelona Blacklists

Preferential officiating toward Barça has long been a part of Mourinho’s media playbook. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Mourinho was tasked with overcoming one of the finest club teams in soccer history when he took the Real Madrid job in the aftermath of Inter’s treble.

His first year in the capital concluded with a head-to-head slog against Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, with four Clásicos in the space of 18 days bringing out the worst of Mourinho.

A rant laden with accusations of bias and conspiracy followed Madrid’s 2–0 defeat to Barça in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, as Mourinho suggested there was a UEFA plot to ensure their fiercest rivals made the final, reeling off a list of referees who had previously “favored” the Catalan side.

“If I tell UEFA what I really think and feel, my career would end now,” Mourinho said. “Instead, I will just ask a question to which I hope one day to get a response: Why? Why? Why [Tom Henning] Øvrebo? Why [Massimo] Busacca? Why [Frank] De Bleeckere? Why [Anders] Frisk? Why [Wolfgang] Stark? Why?

“Because every semifinal, the same things happen. We are talking about an absolutely fantastic football team, so why do they need that? Why? Why does a team as good as they are need something [extra] that is so obvious that everyone sees it?”

Rather comically, the aforementioned De Bleeckere, who sent off Thiago Motta for brushing Sergio Busquets’s face during Inter‘s famous semifinal victory over Barça the previous season, was appointed as the referee for the return leg, which ended 1–1.

Anthony Taylor Lambasting

Taylor was blamed for Roma’s defeat in the 2023 Europa League final. | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The 2023 Europa League final was an ill-tempered affair between Mourinho’s Roma and perennial winners Sevilla, with English referee Anthony Taylor handing out a record 13 yellow cards, not including the booking dished out to Mourinho.

Taylor was repeatedly called over to the touchline in a bid to establish control, but failed to do so as the contest went the distance. Had Roma triumphed in the shootout, Taylor almost certainly wouldn’t have been subject to the gross abuse that followed.

Mourinho was the instigator again. He was critical of the referee in his post-match press conference, labeling the injustice a “scandal,” and later berated Taylor in the car park under the Puskás Arena, calling him a “disgrace” multiple times.

Following their manager’s lead, furious Roma supporters angrily confronted Taylor and his family at Budapest Airport the following day. One was even charged with affray.

Madrid Derby Receipts

Mourinho entered his post-match press conference prepared. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

“I’ve still got the same DNA. Obviously, I can’t hide or try to be who I’m not," Mourinho told El Chiringuito, having previously described himself as “calmer” and “more mature” in 2026–27.

Those descriptions are exactly what Mourinho isn’t, and that became abundantly clear during Sunday’s Madrid Derby. Once again, it was easier for Mourinho to cry conspiracy than to front up to Madrid’s obvious flaws.

The Madrid boss didn’t take issue with Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias’s decision to send Huijsen off after he hauled down Giuliano Simeone in the box, earning Atléti a penalty, but believed the hosts should’ve been reduced to nine men in the first half.

“The story of the game is here," Mourinho said postgame, holding up the images of the two relevant challenges. “They’re two clear red cards.”

His suggestion wasn’t completely egregious, with Cristian Romero and Kang Lee-in getting away with forceful challenges that have certainly warranted red cards before.

Mourinho didn’t stop there, questioning the appointment of 41-year-old referee Arias, whom he said “couldn’t cope with the pressure.”

“I thought I’d find a different league to the one I left [in 2013], and people told me no, and they explained why. But we’ll fight.”

Us vs. the world. A Mourinho classic.