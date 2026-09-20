Three Takeaways From Real Madrid’s Tense, Controversial, Unsurprising Derby Defeat

The second José Mourinho era at Real Madrid is proving to be just as rocky as the first, with the team’s latest disappointment coming against bitter rivals Atlético Madrid.

Los Blancos suffered a 2–1 defeat in the first Madrid derby of the season on Sunday, failing to salvage a result after Dean Huijsen saw red in the 52nd minute. The 15-time European champions went down 2–0 once they were down a man and only got on the scoresheet in the 89th minute with a consolation goal headed home by Antonio Rüdiger.

Much like every massive La Liga fixture in recent memory, controversial refereeing took center stage, as did plenty of familiar problems for Real Madrid. A combination of the two left Mourinho’s men in despair at the Metropolitano.

Real Madrid now have the entire international break to think about everything that went wrong on Sunday.

Past Demons Haunt Real Madrid

Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde are not at their best. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Last season, when Real Madrid lost 5–2 to Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano, Xabi Alonso started Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni in his double pivot, and gave the nod to Arda Güler on the right wing to join Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham in the attack.

One year and six signings later, new boss Mourinho started Valverde and Tchouaméni in his double pivot, and Güler on the right wing to complete an attack featuring Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

Both games ended with Real Madrid taking home zero points. The circumstances of the matches were different, yes, but the core problems plaguing the team are very much the same.

Valverde and Tchouaméni have no business still commanding the team’s midfield. Neither player can control a game or sustain long spells of possession. The absence of Toni Kroos remains as obvious as ever; there is no stability in the middle of the park, no connection between the midfield and the attack, no orchestrator with a feel for the game.

The attack also leaves plenty to be desired. Vinícius Jr is still just trying to take players on by himself every chance he gets. Mbappé spent much of the first half in the midfield, trying to get involved in any way he could. Güler had poor decision making in transition and left Denzel Dumfries to play as a quasi-right winger because he was too busy trying to link-up down the left.

It’s almost like last season’s problems will not magically disappear just because there is a new face on the touchline.

Little Conviction From Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé (center) was surrounded all match long. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Keeping with the trend of old habits, Real Madrid were completely outworked by Atlético Madrid. The visitors were uninspired without the ball, content to sit back with little movement. Vinícius Jr made no efforts to pitch in down the left and Mbappé watched everything unfold like he was front row at the movie theater.

There was virtually no press and no desire to win back the ball for long spells in the first half. It was a familiar sight for Real Madrid fans, made even more obvious by Atlético Madrid’s complete opposite mentality.

The hosts were first to every ball, covering every blade of grass at the Metropolitano. They pressed like their lives depended on it, forcing Real Madrid to quickly play out the back time and time again with little success.

When Los Blancos managed to keep hold of the ball, they were swarmed by players in red and white stripes before they could even pick their heads up. There were times in transition when Mbappé was trying to get past three or four defenders, with zero hope of finding a teammate before he was dispossessed.

Things spiraled out of control when the 15-time European champions went down to 10 men, but they were largely out of the game even when they were of equal strength to their bitter rivals.

La Liga Title Hopes Hang in the Balance

José Mourinho’s return is not going to plan. | Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

After the team’s last-gasp win against Elche, Mourinho emphasized “a draw isn’t enough.” It might only be September, but every result is already a potentially league-defining one when Barcelona look closer to scoring 10 goals a game than dropping any points.

Real Madrid escaped with a win last weekend, but could not even salvage a draw this time around. Now, they find themselves six points behind the Catalans after just seven games played this season. Even worse, they sit fourth in the La Liga standings.

It’s not hyperbole or an exaggeration to say Los Blancos’ defeat to Atlético Madrid could have title implications. What makes the loss even worse is that El Clásico is just a month away. Should Mourinho’s men lose that fixture, they would be nine points back—assuming neither team stumbles before the clash at the Camp Nou.

It would all but be a runaway for Barcelona en route to their third consecutive La Liga title just three months into the season. In years past, there might have been hope for a dramatic turnaround down the line, but this Real Madrid side has looked wildly incapable of producing in the big moments.

And what’s even more certain is that Hansi Flick’s men look wildly incapable of collapsing.