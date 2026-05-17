Jose Mourinho Names Real Madrid Demand Before Agreeing Blockbuster Move

José Mourinho admitted that contact has been made with Real Madrid but warned that he would first have to learn what the capital club “expect from me” before agreeing to a blockbuster return.

The self-style “Special One” emerged as a leading contender to take over from Álvaro Arbeloa once it became clear that Xabi Alonso’s immediate successor had spectacularly lost the locker room. Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, hunkered down in full battle mode, was tipped to turn to the one general he never stopped trusting.

Recent reports have claimed that an agreement has already been struck but Mourinho insisted some key discussions still have to take place.

After overseeing Benfica’s final match of the season—which confirmed an unbeaten league campaign and an oddly underwhelming third-placed finish—Mourinho told assembled media that he was prepared to turn down the world’s most storied club if their ideals did not line up.

“It depends on the offer, on what they expect from me,” the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager warned. “We’re not talking about the amount of money, but about what they expect from me, whether I’m capable of meeting their expectations and fitting the job profile they’ve outlined.”

Mourinho Sets Timeline for Real Madrid Decision

José Mourinho has one just won league title since 2013. | Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

No manager in the history of the sport values public media appearances as dearly as Mourinho. The master communicator has tiptoed around the subject of Real Madrid, repeatedly insisting that he would not be drawn on this topic while Benfica’s league season was still in full swing. Shortly after the final whistle on Saturday, he was able to throw his focus forward.

“Starting Monday, I’ll be able to talk about my future,” Mourinho revealed.

“It’s also true that I haven’t spoken with Florentino or anyone from the organization. All of this is true. But I’m not stupid... and there are contacts between the club and Jorge [Mendes, Mourinho’s agent]. And I think those contacts will turn into contacts with me over the next week.”

Mourinho has another year left on his Benfica contract and the Portuguese giants are keen to extend their manager’s deal even further. However, the terms of the existing agreement entitle any rival team to secure Mourinho’s services for the low fee of around $3.5 million (€3 million). There is a clock ticking on this buyout clause, which is set to expire on Tuesday, May 26, 10 days after Benfica’s final match of the season.

This is set to be a period of self-reflection for Mourinho. “From the moment we entered this final phase, I decided I didn’t want to listen to anyone, that I wanted to be isolated in my workspace,” he warned.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s Message for Jose Mourinho

Álvaro Arbeloa (right) is a back fan of José Mourinho. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

It’s long since become apparent that Arbeloa’s future as Real Madrid manager will not extend into next season. That it has even been allowed to limp to the end of the current campaign is a minor miracle in its own way, but there are no hard feelings for the former fullback. If anything, Arbeloa is rooting for Mourinho’s return.

“I think I’ve been very clear throughout my life about what I think of him,” the ex-Real Madrid academy player said of his former manager this week. “For me, as his player, but above all as a Madridista, I feel and believe he is number one.

“A colleague of yours [journalist] asked me a few days ago if I still think what I said when we faced him in the Champions League, and I will continue to think that José has been, is, and will always be ‘one of us.’ If he is the one here next season, I will be very happy to see him back home.”

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC