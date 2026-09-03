‘Not Happy’—Jose Mourinho’s Strong Warning to Real Madrid Star

José Mourinho has reminded his stars that being a Real Madrid player is a “24-hour a day” responsibility as he gave a very public warning to defender Raúl Asencio in the wake of his recent traffic offence.

On Wednesday, Gran Canaria's High Court of Justice confirmed that Asencio had been convicted of a driving under the influence of alcohol in August.

The 23-year-old defender, who joined Madrid as a youth player in 2017, was stopped at a police checkpoint in Gran Canaria on Aug. 16 and tested four times the legal alcohol limit in his breathalyzer test.

The centre back, who has not featured for Madrid this season due to injury, was fined €14,400 ($16,700), in addition to having his driver's licence suspended for eight months.

Mourinho: “Accumulated Mistakes... That's a Different Story"

Raúl Asencio is causing headaches for Madrid. | Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press/Getty Images

Asked about Asencio’s future at the club in his pregame press conference ahead of Madrid’s trip to face Real Betis on Friday, Mourinho admitted he was “not happy” with the player’s conduct but admitted he is an “exemplary professional” on the training ground.

“I spoke with him when I arrived,” Mourinho said. “I spoke with him about things from the past. Since I arrived ... I haven’t spoken to him since.

“At Valdebebas, I’d say he’s an exemplary professional. When he was fit, nobody trained harder or better than him. Now that he’s been injured for weeks, he’s the first to arrive and the last to leave. He’s extremely dedicated to his recovery.

“But a Real Madrid player is a Real Madrid player 24 hours a day. Seven days a week. And 12 months a year. Everything you do outside your professional life is still Real Madrid. It continues to damage the prestige of a club that is untouchable. That can’t be touched. And with that, I’m practically saying that ... I’m not happy.

“We all make mistakes. But accumulated mistakes ... That’s a different story."

Pressed on the issue, Mourinho added that the club has “opened an investigation” into the matter.

Asencio a Problem Player for Mourinho

Asencio has yet to feature for Real Madrid in 2026–27. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

The “accumulated mistakes” Mourinho mentioned was a clear reference to Asencio’s other recent legal issue.

On Thursday, the defender was acquitted by a Spanish court of charges related to the distributing of sexual images of a woman and a minor without their consent. Asencio’s former Real Madrid youth teammates Andrés García, Ferrán Ruiz and Juan Rodríguez, all agreed to a one-year suspended jail sentence for distributing child pornography.

With the issue—which hung like a dark cloud over the player and club in recent times—now concluded, Mourinho will have to decide whether Asencio merits a place in his plans.

Dean Huijsen has been a regular in the new manager’s back four in the opening games of the season, while Antonio Rüdiger and Ibrahima Konaté have been rotated for the other center back spot.

With Éder Militão also still to return and 19-year-old Mario Rivas impressing in preseason, it may be hard for Asencio, with all his baggage, to convince Mourinho of his long-term future at the club.