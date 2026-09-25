‘Didn’t Know It Was a Thing’—Jude Bellingham Celebrates Mystery World Cup Award
Jude Bellingham has taken to social media to celebrate his receipt of the 2026 World Cup Bronze Boot—an award he did not even know existed until it turned up on his doorstep.
England’s talismanic midfielder enjoyed a strong summer, netting seven goals for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but left feeling a sense of frustration after the Three Lions bowed out in the semifinals against Argentina.
A third-place medal was not the only prize with which Bellingham left North America as he took to his JB5 app to reveal he has now picked up the Bronze Boot—the award given to the third-highest scorer at the tournament.
Bellingham’s return of seven goals was bettered only by Lionel Messi, whose receipt of the Silver Boot for his eight goals remains private, and the 10-goal haul of eventual Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé.
“Bronze Boot from the WC...” Bellingham wrote. “Didn’t know it was a thing but thanks anyway.”
The History of the Bronze Boot
While Bellingham has evidently never noticed it, the Bronze Boot was actually first awarded back in 1982—the first World Cup to feature physical awards for goalscoring.
Then known as the Bronze Shoe, it was Brazilian great Zico who picked up the first-ever award for his four goals at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.
It was, however, only sporadically awarded over the six tournaments that followed. Indeed, there were no winners in 1986, 1998 or 2002, when two players finished tied for the Silver Shoe and two of those awards were handed out instead.
Greats such as Gary Lineker, Roger Milla, Romário and Ronaldo all lifted the Bronze Shoe before the name of the awards changed from Shoe to Boot in 2010.
Bellingham becomes the fifth recipient of the Bronze Boot as it is known today, joining a veritable who’s who of international superstars. Dutch great Wesley Sneijder was followed by Neymar, Romelu Lukaku and Olivier Giroud, who was the last winner before the Real Madrid midfielder’s success this summer.
With seven goals to his name, Bellingham is the leading scorer to have ever finished third in the World Cup scoring charts, thanks in no small part to the expanded nature of this summer’s tournament. Prior to this summer, seven goals would have won the Golden Boot at all-bar eight World Cups since the competition was founded in 1930.
World Cup Bronze Boot History
Year
Golden Boot
Silver Boot
Bronze Boot
1930
Guillermo Stábile (8)
Pedro Cea (5)
Bert Patenaude (4)
1934
Oldřich Nejedlý (5)
Edmund Conen, Angelo Schiavio (4)
-
1938
Leônidas (7)
György Sárosi, Gyula Zsengellér, Silvio Piola (5)
-
1950
Ademir (9)
Óscar Míguez (5)
Alcides Ghiggia, Chico, Estanislau Basora, Telmo Zarra (4)
1954
Sándor Kocsis (11)
Josef Hügi, Max Morlock, Erich Probst (6)
-
1958
Just Fontaine (13)
Pelé, Helmut Rahn (6)
-
1962
Flórián Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha, Vavá, Dražan Jerković, Leonel Sánchez (4)
-
-
1966
Eusébio (9)
Helmut Haller (6)
Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Bene, Geoff Hurst, Valeriy Porkujan (4)
1970
Gerd Müller (10)
Jairzinho (7)
Teófilo Cubillas (5)
1974
Grzegorz Lato (7)
Johan Neeskens, Andrzej Szarmach (5)
-
1978
Mario Kempes (6)
Teófilo Cubillas (5)
Rob Rensenbrink (5)
1982
Paolo Rossi (6)
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (5)
Zico (4)
1986
Gary Lineker (6)
Emilio Butragueño, Careca, Diego Maradona (5)
-
1990
Salvatore Schillaci (6)
Tomáš Skuhravý (5)
Gary Lineker, Roger Milla (4)
1994
Oleg Salenko, Hristo Stoichkov (6)
-
Kennet Andersson, Romário (5)
1998
Davor Šuker (6)
Gabriel Batistuta, Christian Vieri (5)
-
2002
Ronaldo (8)
Miroslav Klose, Rivaldo (5)
-
2006
Miroslav Klose (5)
Hernán Crespo (3)
Ronaldo (3)
2010
Thomas Müller (5)
David Villa (5)
Wesley Sneijder (5)
2014
James Rodríguez (6)
Thomas Müller (5)
Neymar (4)
2018
Harry Kane (6)
Antoine Griezmann (4)
Romelu Lukaku (4)
2022
Kylian Mbappé (8)
Lionel Messi (7)
Olivier Giroud (4)
2026
Kylian Mbappé (10)
Lionel Messi (8)
Jude Bellingham (7)
Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.Follow tomgott2