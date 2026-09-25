‘Didn’t Know It Was a Thing’—Jude Bellingham Celebrates Mystery World Cup Award

Jude Bellingham has taken to social media to celebrate his receipt of the 2026 World Cup Bronze Boot—an award he did not even know existed until it turned up on his doorstep.

England’s talismanic midfielder enjoyed a strong summer, netting seven goals for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but left feeling a sense of frustration after the Three Lions bowed out in the semifinals against Argentina.

A third-place medal was not the only prize with which Bellingham left North America as he took to his JB5 app to reveal he has now picked up the Bronze Boot—the award given to the third-highest scorer at the tournament.

Bellingham’s return of seven goals was bettered only by Lionel Messi, whose receipt of the Silver Boot for his eight goals remains private, and the 10-goal haul of eventual Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé.

“Bronze Boot from the WC...” Bellingham wrote. “Didn’t know it was a thing but thanks anyway.”

The History of the Bronze Boot

Bellingham showcased his award on social media. | JB5

While Bellingham has evidently never noticed it, the Bronze Boot was actually first awarded back in 1982—the first World Cup to feature physical awards for goalscoring.

Then known as the Bronze Shoe, it was Brazilian great Zico who picked up the first-ever award for his four goals at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

It was, however, only sporadically awarded over the six tournaments that followed. Indeed, there were no winners in 1986, 1998 or 2002, when two players finished tied for the Silver Shoe and two of those awards were handed out instead.

Greats such as Gary Lineker, Roger Milla, Romário and Ronaldo all lifted the Bronze Shoe before the name of the awards changed from Shoe to Boot in 2010.

Bellingham becomes the fifth recipient of the Bronze Boot as it is known today, joining a veritable who’s who of international superstars. Dutch great Wesley Sneijder was followed by Neymar, Romelu Lukaku and Olivier Giroud, who was the last winner before the Real Madrid midfielder’s success this summer.

With seven goals to his name, Bellingham is the leading scorer to have ever finished third in the World Cup scoring charts, thanks in no small part to the expanded nature of this summer’s tournament. Prior to this summer, seven goals would have won the Golden Boot at all-bar eight World Cups since the competition was founded in 1930.

World Cup Bronze Boot History

Year Golden Boot Silver Boot Bronze Boot 1930 Guillermo Stábile (8) Pedro Cea (5) Bert Patenaude (4) 1934 Oldřich Nejedlý (5) Edmund Conen, Angelo Schiavio (4) - 1938 Leônidas (7) György Sárosi, Gyula Zsengellér, Silvio Piola (5) - 1950 Ademir (9) Óscar Míguez (5) Alcides Ghiggia, Chico, Estanislau Basora, Telmo Zarra (4) 1954 Sándor Kocsis (11) Josef Hügi, Max Morlock, Erich Probst (6) - 1958 Just Fontaine (13) Pelé, Helmut Rahn (6) - 1962 Flórián Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha, Vavá, Dražan Jerković, Leonel Sánchez (4) - - 1966 Eusébio (9) Helmut Haller (6) Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Bene, Geoff Hurst, Valeriy Porkujan (4) 1970 Gerd Müller (10) Jairzinho (7) Teófilo Cubillas (5) 1974 Grzegorz Lato (7) Johan Neeskens, Andrzej Szarmach (5) - 1978 Mario Kempes (6) Teófilo Cubillas (5) Rob Rensenbrink (5) 1982 Paolo Rossi (6) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (5) Zico (4) 1986 Gary Lineker (6) Emilio Butragueño, Careca, Diego Maradona (5) - 1990 Salvatore Schillaci (6) Tomáš Skuhravý (5) Gary Lineker, Roger Milla (4) 1994 Oleg Salenko, Hristo Stoichkov (6) - Kennet Andersson, Romário (5) 1998 Davor Šuker (6) Gabriel Batistuta, Christian Vieri (5) - 2002 Ronaldo (8) Miroslav Klose, Rivaldo (5) - 2006 Miroslav Klose (5) Hernán Crespo (3) Ronaldo (3) 2010 Thomas Müller (5) David Villa (5) Wesley Sneijder (5) 2014 James Rodríguez (6) Thomas Müller (5) Neymar (4) 2018 Harry Kane (6) Antoine Griezmann (4) Romelu Lukaku (4) 2022 Kylian Mbappé (8) Lionel Messi (7) Olivier Giroud (4) 2026 Kylian Mbappé (10) Lionel Messi (8) Jude Bellingham (7)