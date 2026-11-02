Jude Bellingham hit 50 Real Madrid goals with his strike in Sunday’s 3–0 win over Racing Santander, taking his club total past that of the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

Bellingham almost scored early into the match with a point-blank header that was stopped by Julen Agirrezabala. However, he eventually achieved his half century on 21 minutes, bursting through from midfield and rounding the keeper to finish into an empty net and put Madrid two up, following Kylian Mbappé’s earlier penalty.

The win, completed with Yan Diomande’s first-half strike, marks Madrid’s sixth in a row as they keep the pressure on Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Speaking after the game on his personal achievement, Bellingham said: “Reaching 50 goals with Real Madrid is very special . Not just for me and my dreams, but also for the team. It’s very important that all the players score goals and make a difference in matches. Sometimes it will be Mbappé, Vini Jr., Arda Güler or me, but the important thing is that everyone helps the team. That’s the most important thing.”

Bellingham Better Than Zidane?

Zinedine Zidane is one of Madrid’s all-time greats. | liewig christian/Corbis/Getty Images

Fittingly, Bellingham’s goal takes him into the top 50 all-time Madrid scorers—he is the first Englishman to achieve a half century at the club—and he is now closing in on former greats Isco (53) and Luís Figo (58).

One man Bellingham has already surpassed is Zidane—the Ballon d’Or-winning playmaker who wore the same No. 5 shirt for five seasons between 2001 and 2006.

Along with the number on the back of his shirt, Bellingham’s position and languid grace on the ball have long drawn comparisons with his Madrid predecessor. Both players are a highlights editor’s dream—all slaloming, feinting brilliance. However, it’s clear that the two are quite different stylistically.

Bellingham and Zidane’s Real Madrid Records

Bellingham Zidane Games 154 230 Goals 50 49 Assists 21 58 Major Trophies 1x La Liga

1x Champions League

1x Intercontinental Cup 1x La Liga

1x Champions League

1x Intercontinental Cup

While any comparisons with Zidane are high praise, Bellingham’s latest milestone demonstrates he is the superior goal threat.

The Frenchman, signed during the first galáctico era, bagged 49 in 230 games in all competitions for Los Blancos, giving him a goals to games ratio of 0.22. By contrast, it has taken Bellingham just 154 matches to hit his half century (0.32 goals per games).

Zidane, who often operated in a deeper role, never scored more than 12 in a single season at any club. Meanwhile Bellingham hit 23 in his first year at the Bernabéu while operating largely as an auxiliary striker.

Zidane did, however have a knack for scoring in the important games and is remembered for his goals in two World Cup finals for France and his over-the-shoulder volley in the 2001 Champions League final.

An arch-creator, Zidane—who joined Real Madrid at the age of 29—ended his time at the club with 58 assists (0.25 per game). This is way ahead of Bellingham’s current total of 21 (0.14 per game).

However, as an icon of the pre-Messi and Ronaldo age, reducing Zidane’s game to numbers does not sufficiently capture what made him revered.

In 2014, the playmaker was inducted into Madrid’s hall of fame, while L’Equipe named him the best French player of all time four years later. Sports Illustrated’s own rankings have him as Real Madrid’s fourth-best player of all time.

Bellingham has time on his side, but it will be some career if he is thought of in similar terms by the end of it—regardless of his goal output.