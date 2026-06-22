Julian Alvarez Makes Bold, Public Request for Transfer Amid World Cup Play

Atlético Madrid star forward Julián Alvarez continues to headline the most exciting, drama-filled transfer saga of the summer, even while competing at the 2026 World Cup.

Just moments after Argentina’s 2–0 victory against Group J foe Austria, the Argentinian international made a public request to be sold by Atlético.

“I don’t want to hide or act like I don’t want to be clear. I try to be honest,” Alvarez told reporters. “I spoke to Atlético people, and I think the best for everyone involved is for me to leave.

“I want to fulfill my dream.”

Alvarez is reportedly in favor of joining La Liga champions Barcelona, who have been linked to the 26-year-old for months and are heavily interested in the would-be perfect Robert Lewandowksi replacement. Towards the end of May, reports of Barcelona’s bid worth a whopping €100 million ($116 million) emerged, which Atlético quickly rejected, spurring a social media feud.

Alvarez Already Agreed to Terms With Barcelona—Report

Julián Alvarez is pushing to leave Atlético Madrid. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images, Alex Caparros/UEFA/Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Alvarez have already agreed to personal terms for the Argentine to land in Catalonia, all that’s left is for Barcelona to strike a deal with Atléti—which appears to be the most complicated part of the operation.

Alvarez’s current contract runs until 2030. Atlético Madrid have continually claimed that he is not for sale, pointing his suitors —including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid—to a release clause of $577 (€500 million) in his contract.

Even Real Madrid’s offer of €150 million ($173.2 million) earlier this month was viciously rejected, starting another feud between league competitors.

The player making a public plea to leave Atlético to join the Catalans was deemed essential by Barcelona, with club president Joan Laporta even stating that months back.

Now that Alvarez has made it clear that he wants out in an effort to fulfill his “dream” of joining Barcelona, Atléti’s hands are somewhat tied, and the Catalans could return to the offensive.

What Comes Next In The Julian Alvarez Transfer Saga?

Julián Alvarez could be donning Blaugrana before the end of the summer. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

After weeks of relative silence following Atlético’s vicious social media attack on Barça, Alvarez’s comments have ignited the most scrutinized transfer saga of the summer.

Los Rojiblancos appeared unwilling to even entertain Alvarez's departure, but the player going public puts the club in a difficult spot: keep a player who’s publicly expressed his desire to leave, or budge and accept a massive offer to part ways with one of the best strikers in the world.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have remained in constant contact with Alvarez’s camp in recent weeks. The club’s plan is to intensify their pursuit once the World Cup is over to allow the player to fully focus on helping Argentina become back-to-back champion, per the SPORT.

Great win for our Argentinians 💪



Happy for your 60 games with @AFASeleccionEN, Moli 🩵 pic.twitter.com/Wixpx0I7pZ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 22, 2026

Alvarez’s comments cseemingly struck a nerve, though, with Atlético Madrid congratulating their players for helping Argentina capture its second win of the World Cup, sharing a post on their official X account in which Alvarez is notably missing.

Negotiations between clubs are expected to resume in the coming weeks. It remains unknown how much higher Barcelona are willing to go to meet Atléti’s valuation, and it’s also unknown how willing Atléti are to complying with Alvarez’s wish.

What’s clear is that Alvarez’s publicly stating his desire to leave Atléti for Barcelona has completely changed the landscape of the biggest transfer saga of the summer—one that’s not even close to being over.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER