Julian Alvarez: Who Is to Blame and How Does This End?

The transfer window closes on Tuesday, but the summer’s biggest saga remains unresolved.

Julián Alvarez’s name was met with a deafening chorus of boos and whistles at Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium for the clash against Villarreal at the weekend, as the man himself sat with a thousand-yard stare on the subs bench.

The jeering resumed in the second half when the forward was called to warm-up and then brought on with less than half an hour of the match remaining. Fans chanted “Atleti yes, mercenaries no”—among far more explicit songs—during the Argentinian’s cameo, during which he had just 12 touches and had just one (blocked) shot.

The chorus continued at full time of the 2–2 draw and Alvarez was led away from a team salute of the crowd by the club’s press officer and ushered off the field down the tunnel alone; his head bowed as irate fans lean over the stands to hurl more verbal abuse his way.

The 26-year-old has missed three training sessions in the week with an “illness” while manager Diego Simeone has confirmed the player will not be a part of the traveling party to face Sevilla this Saturday.

Reports in Spain gaining traction claim Alvarez is even suffering from “depression” as a result of everything going on. It is an increasingly disturbing situation. Just how did it get to this?

Atleti Stand Firm, Barça Refuse to Give Up

Alvarez left the pitch alone after the draw with Villarreal. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

For anyone not clued in on the bigger picture: La Liga champions Barcelona have spent the entire summer campaigning to make Alvarez their replacement for veteran Robert Lewandowski who left for MLS.

However, Atleti have been unwilling to entertain bids—either from Barça or Real Madrid, who also made a public offer for the forward earlier this summer—and have insisted the player will honor his contract which runs until 2030.

Alvarez attempted to force his employer’s hand back in June when he submitted an official transfer request. Speaking during the World Cup, he told reporters: “I spoke with the people at [Atlético] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.”

Barcelona have continued to press all summer, with president Joan Laporta unashamedly open in his desire to get a deal done this summer. Atleti have, however, refused to budge, while the club’s CEO Gil Marín accused Barcelona of “disrespect” claiming “they believe they can brush us aside, that we’re weak or stupid.”

On Thursday, four days after the debacle at the Metropolitano and in the wake of Laporta’s latest public comments, Atlético released a statement reiterating that “there has been and will be no negotiation with them [Barcelona] regarding the transfer of Julián Álvarez.”

Timeline of Key Events in Alvarez Saga

Alvarez has been the story of the summer. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

May 2026 — Barcelona claim to make a €100 million bid for Alvarez. Atlético Madrid deny receiving it and respond with social media posts trolling Barça, including fake bids for Lamine Yamal.

June 2026 — Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez publicly claims Los Blancos have offered €150 million for Alvarez. It results in another social media backlash from Atleti.

June 2026 — While on international duty at the World Cup, Alvarez reveals desire to leave Atleti in order to “fulfill my dream”.

June 2026 — Atlético Madrid report Barcelona to Spanish FA over their improper pursuit of Alvarez.

July 2026 — Reports claim Alvarez feels “cheated” by Atleti, who he believes promised he him could leave for a fair offer this summer.

Aug. 2026 — Atletico director meets with Arsenal in London to discuss a potential transfer.

Aug. 2026 — Alvarez is booed and jeered on his first appearance of the season for Atleti in a 2–2 draw against Villarreal as the saga continues.

Aug. 2026 — Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists he is still “very interested” in Alvarez and calls on Atleti to open talks.

Aug. 2026 — Atlético Madrid hit back insisting there is “0% chance” of selling to Barcelona.

Aug. 2026 — Alvarez misses training, with Simeone revealing the player is “not feeling well.”

Is There Any Way Back for Alvarez?

Julián Alvarez is under contract for another four years. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid have described themselves as “victims” in the saga, but the ugly scenes at the Metropolitano make things more complicated.

The club has a right to a player that signed a contract until 2030 and to defend itself against a super-club used to getting whatever it wants and unable to take no for an answer. However, there also must be a duty of care to the human being at the center of this.

Alvarez is now a pariah at a club that refuses to let him leave. Publicly, Atleti can make it seem like they’d rather see their asset rot than sell him to their rivals, but what good is having a nine-figure striker if you don’t play him? There are no winners in this scenario.

The relationship between Alvarez and the Atleti fans is clearly broken and if Atleti are genuine in their insistence that he won’t be sold this summer, then that must somehow be repaired. When the fans turn, there is rarely a way back for the player.

This week, Marín expressed “regret” over the situation as he admitted Alvarez is “going through a very, very difficult situation, both personally and professionally.”

Speaking ahead of his team’s visit to Sevilla this weekend, Simeone insisted “in life, everything can be reversed.”

He added: “When Julián returns to training, I will do everything possible to make him feel as important as Julián has always been at the club.”

The example Simeone can point to is that of club legend Antoine Griezmann who infuriated Atleti fans by flirting with Barça in the summer of 2018, before moving a year later, only to return to Madrid in 2021. He went on to become the club’s all-time top scorer.

The Arsenal Solution

Mikel Arteta is in search of more attacking reinforcements. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

“When they tell us they don’t sell, we let it go. But in this case, there are special circumstances that have been made aware Atlético Madrid want to sell the player to other clubs,” Laporta said, reasoning why Barcelona haven’t been able to just let this one go and move on to other targets.

The is a third outcome for Alvarez, besides staying at Atlético Madrid or joining Barcelona, appears to be Arsenal.

BBC Sport reports that Atleti director Mateu Alemany was in London last week to meet with the Gunners, apparently informing the Premier League champions that it would take a fee of €150 million ($175 million) to do a deal.

Arsenal remain in the market for another high-profile attacker, having investigated the possibility of moving for Real Madrid‘s Vinícius Júnior this summer, before the Brazilian signed a contract extension at Real Madrid.

Other reports suggest Alvarez, who spent two seasons with Manchester City, is not particularly keen on a return to England, but the move may be the only compromise that brings the uncomfortable situation to an end.