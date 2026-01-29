Jurgen Klopp’s Return to the Touchline Confirmed

Jürgen Klopp’s return to the Liverpool touchline has been confirmed—but the German won’t be taking the reins from current manager Arne Slot, rather joining Sir Kenny Dalglish’s management team for the upcoming legends game against Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp stepped away from Anfield at the conclusion at the 2023–24 season citing burnout. He has since joined the Red Bull group as their Head of Global Soccer, overseeing the progress of all of their umbrella clubs around the world—including Leipzig, Salzburg and New York.

He’s been extensively linked to a management return despite stating on numerous occasions that he has no desire to take another job of that kind. Real Madrid have been strongly linked in the aftermath of Xabi Alonso’s dismissal, while some Liverpool supporters have clamoured for a return to Merseyside as Slot encounters the dreaded ‘second-season syndrome.’

Klopp Returning to Liverpool in Unique Way

Jürgen Klopp said goodbye in May 2024. | James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Instead, Klopp is heading back to the club he served faithfully for eight-and-a-half-years to work alongside Dalglish. The two, along with Bill Shankly, are widely regarded as the greatest managers to have ever take the reins at Anfield, delivering multiple league titles and European trophies.

Klopp ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a top flight crown, winning the Premier League in 2019–20, and also steered the club to their sixth, and to date last, Champions League win.

Ian Rush and John Aldridge, two legendary former Liverpool players, will assist Dalglish and Klopp for a game that will see 100% of the proceeds go directly towards the work of LFC Foundation and Forever Reds.

The occasion will be all the more special for Klopp as he previously worked as Dortmund’s manager before joining Liverpool. He successfully toppled Bayern Munich in consecutive Bundesliga seasons. ending their complete dominance of German football—a dominance that resumed as soon as he departed.

Liverpool Legends—Which Former Players Are Involved?

Steven Gerrard will be in action. | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The full list of players who will be involved in the game on Mar. 28, (3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET KO) is yet to be confirmed. Slowly but surely names are being released.

The goalkeeping trio of Jerzy Dudek, Pepe Reina and Sander Westerveld, who served the club during the late 1990s and early to mid 2000s, will take part, as will former captain Sami Hyypiä, Fábio Aurélio, Grégory Vignal and Martin Kelly.

Steven Gerrard, the Reds’ second greatest player in history behind Dalglish, will also lace up his boots, alongside ex-midfielder Yossi Benayoun, whose Premier League career also included notable stints at West Ham United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Confirmed Liverpool legends taking part at Anfield

Jerzy Dudek

Pepe Reina

Sander Westerveld

Sami Hyypiä

Fábio Aurélio

Grégory Vignal

Martin Kelly

Yossi Benayoun

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool vs. Dortmund—Ticket Information

Tickets for the game at Anfield can be purchased directly through the club and are already on sale. In addition to the below listed prices, premium packages are available starting from £59.50 and an enjoyable day of hospitality can be purchase from £189.

Adults —£29.50

—£29.50 Concessions —£19.50

—£19.50 Juniors—£9.50

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE