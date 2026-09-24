Kai Havertz Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal Striker

Arsenal are suddenly sweating over the fitness of star striker Kai Havertz.

The 27-year-old only lasted 30 minutes in Germany’s UEFA Nations League clash with the Netherlands on Thursday. Havertz got the nod from new manager Jürgen Klopp to lead Die Mannschaft’s line, but he was soon down on the ground in agony.

The Germany international was on the receiving end of a reckless challenge from Quinten Timber, who is the brother of Havertz’s Arsenal teammate, Jurriën. The Netherlands midfielder caught Havertz studs up on the knee, earning himself a yellow card.

Havertz received medical attention on the pitch before being forced to come off, sparking concern throughout Germany and north London as he headed straight down the tunnel.

Here’s the latest on Havertz’s condition.

What Injury Does Kai Havertz Have?

Kai Havertz (center) was forced to come off in the first half. | Federico Gambarini/picture alliance/Getty Images

Initially, it looked like Havertz suffered a knee injury. But the forward was seen holding his hamstring on the ground, which was heavily bandaged.

Either issue could spell disaster for Havertz. The German missed the first half of 2025–26 with a knee injury that required surgery. He also previously went under the knife to repair a serious hamstring injury in 2025.

Germany and Arsenal have yet to confirm exactly which problem forced Havertz off the pitch.

When Will Kai Havertz Return From Injury?

Kai Havertz (center) has had a brilliant start to the season. | Alexander Hassenstein/UEFA/Getty Images

The extent of Havertz’s injury is still unknown, but any hint of a serious problem would see the striker withdraw from international duty and return to north London to begin his recovery.

The good news for Arsenal is the newly combined September-October international break gives Havertz over two weeks to get back to full fitness before the Gunners return to action in the Premier League against Leeds United on Oct. 10.

But if Havertz indeed suffered a significant knee or hamstring injury, then he will need more than just a couple weeks to recover. Last time he suffered a knee injury, he missed four months. Last time he suffered a hamstring injury, he missed three months.

There’s no telling his exact timetable until further tests determine the severity of his injury.

Arsenal’s Options to Replace Kai Havertz

Viktor Gyökeres has had a lackluster start to the season. | Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

Replacing Havertz isn’t a major headache for Mikel Arteta selection wise. The manager has last summer’s blockbuster signing Viktor Gyökeres to call upon.

Except the Swede has had a lackluster start to the season, largely cast aside for Havertz. Gyökeres has made just five appearances and only two have been starts, neither of which came in the Premier League.

The No. 9 has zero goals to his name so far in 2026–27 and has even been linked with a transfer out of north London. Havertz, meanwhile, has found the back of the net in three of his seven appearances.

Another option for Arteta is Mikel Merino. The midfielder knows a thing or two about filling in as a makeshift striker. He found great success doing just that for Arsenal last season, as well as Spain at the 2026 World Cup during the summer.