The Key Factor ‘Holding Up’ Marc-André ter Stegen’s Move to Ajax

Marc-André ter Stegen looked set to complete a loan move to Ajax only days ago, but a major hurdle in the form of fiscal complications reportedly saw the operation stall, forcing Barcelona to work on a new strategy to unlock the transfer.

Barcelona and Ajax struck a deal in principle that would send the 34-year-old goalkeeper to the Dutch giants on a season-long loan during the early days of July. All parties had agreed on the deal and the transfer appeared only details—such as a medical—away from being finalized.

However, days passed and the move hit a screeching halt. The deal between clubs on the distribution of Ter Stegen’s salary remains in place. However, complications arose between Barcelona and the goalkeeper regarding the German’s tax obligations.

Resolving this fiscal matters has proven more difficult than originally thought, which has derailed the transfer in recent weeks. Ter Stegen remains keen on joining the Dutch giants, but his inability to solve or find clarity on the matter of his own fiscal obligations has become a significant hurdle.

Barcelona Submit New Offer To Unlock Ter Stegen’s Move to Ajax

Ter stegen joined Barcelona in 2014. | Imago/Pressinphoto

In an effort to unlock a move which previously seemed routine but turned out to be anything but, Barcelona have recently proposed a new counter-offer that could solve the fiscal issues complicating his departure, per Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have reportedly made slight tweaks on the financial terms of the loan deal concerning the players salary to mitigate the tax related issues that arose. The veteran shot-stopper welcomed the new terms positively.

Ajax remain in the loop and still await Ter Stegen’s arrival, even if the fiscal issues that halted the move came as a surprise for the Eredivisie club.

Ajax will reportedly cover 10% of Ter Stegen’s high salary which translates to approximately $2.2 million (€2 million). The rest will be covered by Barcelona, with the goalkeeper giving up a portion of his salary as well.

It’s a very similar deal that Ter Stegen struck with Girona during the second half of 2025–26 but with two major differences. First, the agreement on the salary split between clubs is flexible depending on the German’s playing time at Ajax, with the Dutch club wanting to avoid paying the total amount if Ter Stegen suffers yet another injury, such as the one that saw him play only once during his spell at Girona.

Secondly, because Ter Stegen would be getting paid by clubs from two different countries, he’d have fiscal obligations both in Spain and in the Netherlands.

Ter Stegen’s Move to Ajax a Win For All Parties

Marc-André ter Stegen’s tenure as Barcelona’s starter is over. | Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Despite the unexpected difficulties and roadblocks of Ter Stegen’s loan to Ajax, there’s still willingness from all parties involved to get the deal finalized, which is why the operation hasn’t collapsed altogether.

Joan García has become Barcelona’s undisputed starting goalkeeper since his arrival last summer, and for a club that desperately needs to make every dollar count, having Ter Stegen—one of the highest earners on the wage-bill—stay as a backup simply does not make sense.

For Ter Stegen, joining Ajax is a way to get consistent playing time and get his career back on track. Between injuries and a drop in form, the 34-year-old has appeared in just 12 games at the club level over the past two seasons. Staying at Barcelona would represent a third straight season with little to no playing time.

Ajax’s new manager, Míchel, was at Girona last season and is the man that pushed for Ter Stegen’s loan halfway through the term. The German was expected to be the now relegated-side’s starter until the end of the season before his latest injury. Still, the Spanish manager wants Ter Stegen to be his starter during his first campaign at the Dutch club.

Ter Stegen is currently still training with Barcelona during the infancy of the club‘s preseason, and traveling with the club to their preseason tour in the United Kingdom still isn’t ruled out. Ajax already started their season with a bout against Serbian outfit Vojvodina in the Conference League Playoffs.

Although the ideal scenario would’ve been for Ter Stegen to join Ajax weeks ago, there’s still optimism that the deal could get over the finish line during the early days of August at the earliest.

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