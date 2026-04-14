Key Mauricio Pochettino Ally Exits U.S. Soccer—What Does This Mean for USMNT, World Cup?

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) announced the immediate departure of sporting director Matt Crocker on Tuesday, who exits to “pursue another opportunity in international soccer” and leaves a sense of instability for the Stars and Stripes just two months before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.

Crocker, who joined USSF three years ago to elevate the game and caliber of coaching stateside, was directly responsible for the hiring of both U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino and U.S. women’s national team manager Emma Hayes—a key ally of both. He was most recently in Atlanta for the USMNT’s March international camp, which featured two friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

“It has been a privilege to be part of U.S. Soccer during such an important period for the sport in this country,” Crocker said. “I’m grateful for the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with across the Federation, from our coaches and players to our technical and administrative staff. I’m proud of what’s been built together and confident the team in place will continue to move the game forward and drive success on and off the field.”

Although the 51-year-old Welshman’s next career move was left ambiguous by the Federation, Crocker plans to take on a similar role with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, per reports from FOX Sports reporter Doug McIntyre.

What does Crocker’s untimely departure mean for U.S. Soccer, the USMNT and, most importantly, the World Cup?

Poor Optics for U.S. Soccer

U.S. Soccer loses the key member of their strategy and growth team just nine weeks before hosting the first men’s World Cup in over 30 years. | Tommaso Boddi/USSF/Getty Images

USSF was eager to ensure continuity despite Crocker’s departure, with chief operating officer Dan Helfrich, assistant sporting director Oguchi “Gooch” Onyewu and head of development for the women’s youth national team Tracey Kevins assuming his responsibilities. Additionally, plans for the World Cup, having “been long established,” will also “not see any adjustments as a result of this transition.” Nevertheless, Crocker’s quick exit has incredibly poor optics for the Federation.

Crocker, only the second-ever sporting director for the USSF, was seemingly brought on back in 2023 for the long-haul in order to “set the Federation’s sporting vision and performance strategy,” and lead the entire “technical direction” of U.S. Soccer in its continued ambition for growth and advancement, two important tasks for a nation still coming to fully understand and appreciate the game of soccer. He was making his mark specifically through the Federation’s “U.S. Way,” a strategy unveiled last year that he masterminded to optimize player development pathways.

His sudden departure, then, just weeks away from the U.S. hosting the World Cup—the grandest stage for soccer and, thus, a pinnacle moment for the sport’s growth in the country—leaves a bitter taste, undermining and devaluing the ambitions of the Federation.

The sentiment is further compounded by his reported departure for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation specifically. Saudi Arabia is one of the 48 competing World Cup teams this summer and actually plays all of its group stage matches in the U.S.

Uncertainty for Pochettino

Pochettino’s contract with U.S. Soccer ends after the season. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

For the moment, business remains as usual for Pochettino in the final push to the World Cup. U.S. Soccer affirmed that summer preparations continue as normal, as the Argentine boss will continue to “maintain full authority over team performance and tournament preparation.”

Nevertheless, Crocker’s exit conveys more uncertainty over Pochettino’s future with the Stars and Stripes, especially since his contract expires shortly after the World Cup. The former sporting director is a key ally of Pochettino, not only hiring him in September 2024, but also overlapping with him across the pond and developing a strong relationship.

The two worked well together and had a lot of trust in each other while at Premier League side Southampton for the 2013–14 season, when Pochettino served as manager and Crocker was a technical director.

With Crocker out of the picture, Pochettino may be further swayed to go back overseas, already previously linked to Tottenham and Real Madrid.

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