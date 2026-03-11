Mauricio Pochettino’s Response to Real Madrid Leaves USMNT, Tottenham Scrambling

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino coyly stated “there are many rumors” when asked to address recent links to Real Madrid.

The Argentine is the latest name getting tossed around as a potential replacement to Álvaro Arbeloa at the helm of the biggest club in the world. Recent reports claim Pochettino is “highly regarded” by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, who is thought to be scouring the market for high-profile manager to take over the team for the 2026–27 season.

When asked point-blank about the links, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss told El Chiringuito: “There are many rumors, almost always negative, so as long as they’re pleasant ...

“I always maintain a very good relationship with almost all clubs, not just with Madrid,” Pochettino added when questioned about his relationship with Pérez.

All Eyes Are on Pochettino’s Next Move

Mauricio Pochettino could have multiple job opportunities after this summer. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Pochettino’s contract with the Stars and Stripes runs through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he hopes to lead the team to glory largely on home soil. An impressive run from the USMNT this summer would no doubt urge U.S. Soccer to extend the manager’s contract beyond the tournament.

Yet even a new deal might not be enough to keep Pochettino in the international scene. The 54-year-old has long expressed his desire to one day return to north London and enjoy a second stint in charge of Spurs. With the turmoil unfolding at Tottenham in 2025–26, the club would likely be eager to snatch their former boss’s signature before Real Madrid or the USMNT could entice him away.

Spurs currently sit 16th in the Premier League with just 29 points through 29 games. The team is only one point clear of the drop zone and in real danger of relegation. Igor Tudor, Thomas Frank’s replacement, has lost his first four games in charge—three Premier League, one Champions League, —for the worst start for a Tottenham manager in club history.

The stage is set for a grand return for Pochettino to the Premier League, but all of that could change if Real Madrid come knocking.

Arbeloa’s Failures Leave Real Madrid Desperate for Change

Álvaro Arbeloa could be on his way back to Real Madrid Castilla. | Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

There was a reality in which Arbeloa kept his place on the Bernabéu’s touchline. The Spaniard was handed the team after Xabi Alonso’s dismissal and never had “interim” attached to his title.

Instead, Arbeloa was given full control of a dressing room of superstars, and one major trophy would likely have been enough for Pérez to leave him in charge for the 2026–27 season. Yet Los Blancos crashed out of the Copa del Rey under his watch, fell out of the top eight in the Champions League league phase standings and surrendered their place at the top of La Liga.

To make matters worse, Real Madrid drew Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16, making an early exit in their favorite competition a very real possibility. Staring down a trophyless season, the club would hesitate to give Arbeloa another chance and look to the market for a replacement.

Pochettino joins a list of managers, including Zinedine Zidane, Jürgen Klopp, Massimiliano Allegri and Cesc Fàbregas, linked with Arbeloa’s job, but only time will tell which manager has the extreme privilege—and burden—of taking over Real Madrid.

