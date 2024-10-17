Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Progress & Potential Return Date for Manchester United Midfielder
Manchester United announced midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is "expected to be out for a few weeks," following a muscle injury he picked up in the team's last game before the international break against Aston Villa.
The 19-year-old England international was forced to withdraw from international duty with the Three Lions last week to manage an issue that appears to be more serious than originally expected.
Mainoo was replaced in the first half during Man United's 0–3 defeat against Tottenham on Sept. 29, and missed the club's following game in the UEFA Europa League against Porto. However, he started against Aston Villa in the Premier League before the international break and Erik ten Hag hoped that the two week break would help the issues subside.
Unfortunately for him, Mainoo is set to miss some time.
When Will Kobbie Mainoo Return From Injury?
There was no clear timetable set for Mainoo's return in the fitness update the Red Devils released other than saying it would be a few weeks.
Erik ten Hag's squad have seven games in four weeks before the November international break. If the two week assessment remains true, then Mainoo could be back for a Premier League clash against Chelsea in Old Trafford on Nov. 3. If the recovery takes a little longer, then his next possible return to the pitch would be the Nov. 7 Europa League fixture vs. PAOK or the Nov. 10 league visit to Leicester City, United's last game before the November international break.
Given the update, it seems that Mainoo will be ruled out for the upcoming game against Brentford as well as the following matches vs. Fenerbahçe, West Ham and an EFL cup meeting against Leicester City.
Potential Kobbie Mainoo Replacements for Manchester United
Ten Hag will be hard pressed to replace a player who's started every EPL match so far and has played the most minutes in the league by a United midfielder this season.
Manuel Ugarte picked up a knock in Uruguay's World Cup qualifier match against Ecuador and Mason Mount is still recovering from the head injury he suffered against Tottenham. It would seem like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are poised to be the partnership in the base of United's midfield with Bruno Fernandes in front of them.
Manchester United continues to struggle with injuries in this early season, but on the bright side, ten Hag will have Noussair Mazraoui plus wingers Amad Dialo and Alejandro Garnacho at his disposal after they missed out from representing their countries during the international break.
The Red Devils will look to end a five game winless streak in all competitions when Brentford visits Old Trafford on Saturday, Oct. 19 to resume Premier League action.