‘Liars’—Kylian Mbappe Goes on the Attack After Real Madrid’s Clasico Win

A defiant Kylian Mbappé insisted Real Madrid have the quality to go on and win La Liga after scoring twice in his side’s shock win over Barcelona on Sunday.

The striker bagged his 99th and 100th goals for Madrid in the Clásico, as Los Blancos won 2–1 at Camp Nou, ending Barcelona’s winning run and cutting the gap at the top to just three points.

Prior to the match, many had doubted whether this Madrid team could keep up with Barça who had started 2026–27 with a record-equaling nine straight league victories.

However, José Mourinho’s side put in a mature performance against their greatest rivals, with Mbappé’s double confirming a deserved victory against the odds.

Only ‘Liars’ Question Madrid’s Quality

Kylian Mbappé wants Madrid to harness the collective spirit that saw off Barça. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the match, Mbappé called on his teammates to channel the collective spirit for the rest of the season, while seemingly taking shots at Madrid’s detractors.

“If we want to expect things this year, we have to do it as a group, as a team, because in the end the quality is here,” he said. “When you see the players that are here, whoever says there is no quality is a liar, but we have to do everything as a team and as a group because that’s how we are going to achieve the things we want to achieve.”

Mbappé, who travels to London for Monday night’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, stole the show in Barcelona with his match-winning goals. However, the Frenchman was quick to highlight the team effort that got Madrid over the line.

“The truth is that the protagonist of today’s match is the team,” he said.

“We had difficult moments in the match, moments that we dominated, and in the end, winning and still being in the title race is very important for us, but we have to keep going. We know that in the end, it’s a big match, but it counts as three points, and we have to collect many points to win the league.”

He added: ”[The win] means nothing, it’s Real Madrid, we have to keep going because five consecutive wins for us are nothing, we want to win every game. This victory at the Camp Nou sends a good message, but we can’t think the season is over. Next week in Santander, we have to bring the same intensity.”

Centurion Mbappé Dominates Barça Again

Sunday night proved one of Mbappé’s best in a Real Madrid jersey as he fired his team to a vital victory with the eyes of the world on him.

Mbappé’s double takes him to exactly 100 Madrid goals in just 116 games. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a century in fewer matches for the club since 2000.

The Frenchman also took his personal tally in games against Barcelona to 14, from just 11 appearances—including his years playing for Paris Saint-Germain. In terms of his favorite opponents, he has only scored more times against Montpellier (15 in 15).

Mbappé’s Favorite Opponents (All Competitions)

Opponent Goals Appearances Montpellier 15 15 Barcelona 14 11 Lyon 13 16 Monaco 13 15 Marseille 12 17 Dijon 12 11 Metz 12 8

Interestingly, 11 of Mbappé’s goals against Barça have come while playing away from home.

Regarding his record in the Clásico specifically, since his 2024 arrival, no player—on either team—has scored more goals than Mbappé. His eight strikes account for 58% of Madrid’s goals in the fixture during that period.