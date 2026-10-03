Kylian Mbappe Ballon d’Or History: Total Nominations, Wins, Vote Record

Kylian Mbappé had already announced himself as one of soccer’s brightest young stars before he had even made his first Ballon d’Or shortlist.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia was where the Frenchman truly stepped onto the global stage, playing a pivotal role in France’s run to the trophy. His performances earned him the Kopa Trophy, while the consensus was already forming that Mbappé would go on to win multiple Ballons d’Or before his career was over.

His status as a generation-defining talent has hardly changed—in fact, he’s only strengthened his case by continuing to break records with Real Madrid. But how has Mbappé actually fared in the Ballon d’Or race so far?

How Many Times Has Kylian Mbappé Been Nominated for the Ballon d’Or?

Mbappé is among the favorites every year. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or nine times, with his latest inclusion coming in the 2026 edition.

Mbappé first made the shortlist in 2017, becoming the youngest-ever Ballon d’Or nominee at the time. The teenager had enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign with Monaco, helping the club win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semifinals before earning a blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain that summer.

His record has since been broken by Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest nominee in 2024.

Mbappé has remained a regular presence among the world’s elite ever since, earning nominations in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The 2020 award was canceled, meaning there was no Ballon d’Or nomination that year.

How Many Times Has Kylian Mbappé Won the Ballon d’Or?

Kylian Mbappé still has never won the Ballon d'Or. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Despite his extraordinary career to date, Mbappé is still waiting for his first Ballon d’Or.

His best finish came in 2023, when he placed third in the voting while still at Paris Saint-Germain.

After joining Real Madrid in 2024, Mbappé enjoyed a prolific first season at the Bernabéu, scoring a club-record 44 goals. However, that form was not enough to secure a higher finish in the Ballon d’Or rankings, as he came seventh in the voting, behind Achraf Hakimi, Raphinha, Mohamed Salah, Vitinha, Lamine Yamal and eventual winner Ousmane Dembélé.

Kylian Mbappé Ballon d’Or Voting Record

Year Number of Votes/Points Position 2017 48 7th 2018 347 4th 2019 89 6th 2020 N/A N/A 2021 58 9th 2022 85 6th 2023 270 3rd 2024 420 6th 2025 378 7th

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