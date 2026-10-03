Kylian Mbappe Ballon d’Or History: Total Nominations, Wins, Vote Record
Kylian Mbappé had already announced himself as one of soccer’s brightest young stars before he had even made his first Ballon d’Or shortlist.
The 2018 World Cup in Russia was where the Frenchman truly stepped onto the global stage, playing a pivotal role in France’s run to the trophy. His performances earned him the Kopa Trophy, while the consensus was already forming that Mbappé would go on to win multiple Ballons d’Or before his career was over.
His status as a generation-defining talent has hardly changed—in fact, he’s only strengthened his case by continuing to break records with Real Madrid. But how has Mbappé actually fared in the Ballon d’Or race so far?
How Many Times Has Kylian Mbappé Been Nominated for the Ballon d’Or?
Kylian Mbappé has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or nine times, with his latest inclusion coming in the 2026 edition.
Mbappé first made the shortlist in 2017, becoming the youngest-ever Ballon d’Or nominee at the time. The teenager had enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign with Monaco, helping the club win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semifinals before earning a blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain that summer.
His record has since been broken by Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest nominee in 2024.
Mbappé has remained a regular presence among the world’s elite ever since, earning nominations in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The 2020 award was canceled, meaning there was no Ballon d’Or nomination that year.
How Many Times Has Kylian Mbappé Won the Ballon d’Or?
Despite his extraordinary career to date, Mbappé is still waiting for his first Ballon d’Or.
His best finish came in 2023, when he placed third in the voting while still at Paris Saint-Germain.
After joining Real Madrid in 2024, Mbappé enjoyed a prolific first season at the Bernabéu, scoring a club-record 44 goals. However, that form was not enough to secure a higher finish in the Ballon d’Or rankings, as he came seventh in the voting, behind Achraf Hakimi, Raphinha, Mohamed Salah, Vitinha, Lamine Yamal and eventual winner Ousmane Dembélé.
Kylian Mbappé Ballon d’Or Voting Record
Year
Number of Votes/Points
Position
2017
48
7th
2018
347
4th
2019
89
6th
2020
N/A
N/A
2021
58
9th
2022
85
6th
2023
270
3rd
2024
420
6th
2025
378
7th
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Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.