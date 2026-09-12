‘Lack of Awareness’—Kylian Mbappe Bites Back at Viral Dictator Memes

Kylian Mbappé has admitted he sees the funny side to viral memes billing him as a dictator, although he has called for more thought from those comparing him to some of history’s most controversial figures.

The memes are understood to have originated back in 2024 when Mbappé sued Mohamed Henni, the owner of a kebab shop, over a dish named after the shape of the striker’s head. In response, Henni accused Mbappé of “turning his name into a dictatorship.”

Subsequently, many have interpreted the memes as references to Mbappé’s alleged power behind the scenes at both Real Madrid and former employers Paris Saint-Germain.

“Part of it is funny, because it feels lighthearted,” Mbappé told France Football. “Another part is less so, because we know the damage these kinds of people have caused throughout history.

“Being compared to someone who murders people, or who has made millions unhappy ... It’s a mix. I know it’s meant to be lighthearted, but it reveals a lack of awareness, sometimes political, sometimes human, in some people.”

Even France teammate Ousmane Dembélé has used the memes to inspire the nickname “Mobut” for Mbappé, referring to former DR Congo president Mobutu Sese Seko.

“He got it from social media!” Mbappé laughed. “He’s just joking.”

Mbappé: Criticism Comes With Success

Mbappé recently lifted the 2025–26 Golden Boot. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

As he approaches his 28th birthday, Mbappé has been widely hailed as one of the best players in the world for the best part of a decade now. That reputation, backed up by nearly 450 goals for both club and country, inevitably brings scrutiny.

“A lot of criticism,” Mbappé acknowledged. “I have a balanced relationship with criticism.

“There’s constructive criticism and then there’s the kind that’s a bit more foolish. I don’t have a problem with it. It doesn’t scare me when I have to make a decision. If I know it’s the right one for me, I go straight for it. My past performance has proven that.

“The higher you climb, the less likely you are to please everyone. And the probability is much higher that some people simply won’t like you. If I’d wanted everyone to like me, I wouldn’t have left home. With time, age and experience, it all becomes less of an issue. I know how to live with the fact that some people don’t share my views or values.

“That’s life for someone who’s close to the top. Everyone’s known for years what I can do. So, people no longer look at what I do but what I don’t. It’s human nature. I don’t take it personally. I know the world of football very well, and there aren’t many surprises for me anymore. These things happen when you’re among the world’s elite.”