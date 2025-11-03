SI

Kylian Mbappe Overtakes Thierry Henry With Incredible Career Milestone

The Real Madrid star has scored in eight consecutive La Liga games.

Roberto Casillas

Kylian Mbappé (right) and Thierry Henry (left) are two of the best French players of all time.
Kylian Mbappé (right) and Thierry Henry (left) are two of the best French players of all time. / Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé continues to cement his status among the all-time greats, his latest achievement surpassing the 233 goals fellow France legend Thierry Henry scored in Europe’s top five leagues.

Mbappé scored a brace in Real Madrid’s 4–0 victory over Valencia on Saturday night. The Frenchman’s two strikes saw him overtake Henry with 235 goals in Europe’s most competitive leagues across his illustrious career.

It’s not the first time the Real Madrid forward overtook Henry in a major goalscoring category. Earlier this year, he surpassed Henry on the Champions League all-time goalscoring charts. Mbappé has since jumped other all-time greats to become the sixth all time top-goalscorer in the competition.

Back in September, the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion passed Henry to become France’s second all-time leading goalscorer, too.

Mbappé’s latest achievement becomes even more impressive considering it took him just 291 matches to reach 235 goals. The former Arsenal attacker scored his 233 across 459 appearances.

Full Breakdown of Kylian Mbappe’s 235 League Goals

Team

Goals

Monaco

16

Paris Saint-Germain

175

Real Madrid

44

Kylian Mbappé is On Fire for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé
There’s no stopping Kylian Mbappé at the moment. / Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Mbappé’s brace against Valencia marked the eighth consecutive La Liga game in which he found the back of the net, the longest streak of his Real Madrid career.

It took a couple of months for the Frenchman to adapt to life in Spain. Now, he’s playing like the world’s best with the 15-time Champions League winners.

His eight-game scoring streak in La Liga comes right after his previous best scoring streak ended at seven straight. Mbappé has scored in 15 of his last 16 appearances in La Liga dating back to last season, bagging 22 goals in that span.

He currently leads both the Pichichi race and the Champions League golden boot race, tied with Harry Kane in the latter on five goals. His 13 league goals this season are the best tally across Europe’s top five leagues, the same amount Erling Haaland has scored for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Mbappe looks to continue his prolific run when Real Madrid visit Liverpool on Tuesday night in a mouthwatering Champions League clash. Then, he’ll hope to score in a ninth consecutive La Liga game when Los Blancos take on Rayo Vallecano next Sunday.

Breakdown of Kylian Mbappé’s Eight-Game La Liga Goalscoring Streak

Date

Opponent

Goals Scored

Result

Sept. 13, 2025

Real Sociedad (A)

1

Real Sociedad 1–2 Real Madrid

Sept. 20, 2025

Espanyol (H)

1

Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol

Sept. 23, 2025

Levante (A)

2

Real Madrid 4–1 Levante

Sept. 27, 2025

Atlético Madrid (A)

1

Atlético Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid

Oct. 4, 2025

Villarreal (H)

1

Real Madrid 3–1 Villarreal

Oct. 19, 2025

Getafe (A)

1

Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid

Oct. 26, 2025

Barcelona (H)

1

Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona

Nov. 1, 2025

Valencia (H)

2

Real Madrid 4–0 Valencia

