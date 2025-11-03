Kylian Mbappe Overtakes Thierry Henry With Incredible Career Milestone
Kylian Mbappé continues to cement his status among the all-time greats, his latest achievement surpassing the 233 goals fellow France legend Thierry Henry scored in Europe’s top five leagues.
Mbappé scored a brace in Real Madrid’s 4–0 victory over Valencia on Saturday night. The Frenchman’s two strikes saw him overtake Henry with 235 goals in Europe’s most competitive leagues across his illustrious career.
It’s not the first time the Real Madrid forward overtook Henry in a major goalscoring category. Earlier this year, he surpassed Henry on the Champions League all-time goalscoring charts. Mbappé has since jumped other all-time greats to become the sixth all time top-goalscorer in the competition.
Back in September, the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion passed Henry to become France’s second all-time leading goalscorer, too.
Mbappé’s latest achievement becomes even more impressive considering it took him just 291 matches to reach 235 goals. The former Arsenal attacker scored his 233 across 459 appearances.
Full Breakdown of Kylian Mbappe’s 235 League Goals
Team
Goals
Monaco
16
Paris Saint-Germain
175
Real Madrid
44
Kylian Mbappé is On Fire for Real Madrid
Mbappé’s brace against Valencia marked the eighth consecutive La Liga game in which he found the back of the net, the longest streak of his Real Madrid career.
It took a couple of months for the Frenchman to adapt to life in Spain. Now, he’s playing like the world’s best with the 15-time Champions League winners.
His eight-game scoring streak in La Liga comes right after his previous best scoring streak ended at seven straight. Mbappé has scored in 15 of his last 16 appearances in La Liga dating back to last season, bagging 22 goals in that span.
He currently leads both the Pichichi race and the Champions League golden boot race, tied with Harry Kane in the latter on five goals. His 13 league goals this season are the best tally across Europe’s top five leagues, the same amount Erling Haaland has scored for Manchester City in the Premier League.
Mbappe looks to continue his prolific run when Real Madrid visit Liverpool on Tuesday night in a mouthwatering Champions League clash. Then, he’ll hope to score in a ninth consecutive La Liga game when Los Blancos take on Rayo Vallecano next Sunday.
Breakdown of Kylian Mbappé’s Eight-Game La Liga Goalscoring Streak
Date
Opponent
Goals Scored
Result
Sept. 13, 2025
Real Sociedad (A)
1
Real Sociedad 1–2 Real Madrid
Sept. 20, 2025
Espanyol (H)
1
Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol
Sept. 23, 2025
Levante (A)
2
Real Madrid 4–1 Levante
Sept. 27, 2025
Atlético Madrid (A)
1
Atlético Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid
Oct. 4, 2025
Villarreal (H)
1
Real Madrid 3–1 Villarreal
Oct. 19, 2025
Getafe (A)
1
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid
Oct. 26, 2025
Barcelona (H)
1
Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona
Nov. 1, 2025
Valencia (H)
2
Real Madrid 4–0 Valencia