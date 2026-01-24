La Masia Under Threat: Former Barcelona Transfer Chief ‘Plots Raid’ of Catalan Star

Former Barcelona sporting director and new Ajax sporting director Jordi Cruyff reportedly provided his new club with “positive reports” of midfielder Marc Bernal, who he believes would fit “perfectly” with the 36-time Dutch champions.

Back in September, Bernal extended his contract with Barcelona through 2029 in pursuit of his dream to “keep winning trophies with Barça for a long time.” Yet the 18-year-old has been at center of transfer speculation this January, with multiple European clubs circling around the La Masia gem.

According to SPORT, Ajax inquired about a loan for Bernal through the end of the season. The Dutch outfit is “convinced” the Spaniard would bolster its midfield and help the team take a “significant step forward” amid its floundering domestic campaign.

Cruyff, who will assume his new position at Ajax on Feb. 1, reportedly had nothing but good words to say about Bernal, a player that could be an “undisputed starter” at Ajax. A loan move would help the teenager gain experience and log consistent minutes to aid his overall development.

The Spanish outlet claims the Catalans have no plans to part ways—even temporarily—with Bernal, though, despite his lack of playing time this season. The La Masia product has started just three games in 2025–26, and two came in the Copa del Rey.

Bernal’s Progress at Barcelona Derailed Due to Injury

Marc Bernal (center) spent 382 days on the sidelines. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Bernal, one of the most exciting prospects to come out of La Masia in recent years, suffered a devastating ACL injury in Aug. 2024, ending his 2024–25 season when it had only just begun. The injury came at a cruel time given the midfielder started Barcelona’s first three league matches of Hansi Flick’s debut campaign on the touchline.

Bernal spent the next 382 days on the sidelines, working his way through a long recovery before he finally returned to action in Sept. 2025. He made a brief cameo in the team’s 6–0 win over Valencia, bagging an assist just five minutes after he came off the bench.

Yet minutes and appearances have been few and far between for Bernal in the following months. The club is no doubt proceeding with caution when it comes to the talented youngster, intent not to rush him back into the fold too quickly and risk a setback. The Catalans might no longer have that luxury, though.

With Pedri out injured for at least a month, Flick could turn to Bernal much more in the coming weeks to help fill the gap left behind by the Spain international. Even if he does not start over Dani Olmo or Marc Casadó, Bernal could still log significant minutes off the bench to continue his development, something his fellow La Masia graduate Dro Fernández is planning to do elsewhere

La Masia Gems Being Poached Across Europe

Dro Fernández is on his way out of Catalonia. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Ajax’s reported interest in Bernal comes off the back of Dro’s decision to leave the club in the winter transfer window. The teenager is highly touted by the club, but he has made just five appearances in 2025–26, prompting his desire to continue his career outside of Catalonia.

Reports claim Dro is on the cusp of an agreement with defending European and French champions Paris Saint-Germain who, rather than trigger the attacking midfielder’s €6 million ($7 million) release clause, will pay a fee slightly above that mark at the player’s request—a sign of respect for his boyhood side and a fee which still represents a significant bargain for PSG.

Flick aimed a sly dig at the youngster in the wake of the expected departure and sent out a warning to other La Masia standouts at the club. “If you want to play for Barca, you have to give everything ... 100%. That’s what I want to say to everyone who is with us now or could be with us in the future.

Hansi Flick wants to keep his homegrown players in Catalonia. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“Same applies for La Masia youngsters training with the first team. They have to be here 100%. These colors must be defended, that’s what I want to see. As for the rest, I don’t want them.”

The strong message shows how highly the German boss values the talent coming through the ranks of Barcelona’s academy system. After all, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Fermín López, Marc Casadó and Bernal all got their start at La Masia.

Had other European clubs poached the standouts before they rose to fame, the Catalans would have a shockingly different XI. Flick and the club remain determined to keep that from happening with stars of the future, but players like Dro and Marc Guiu, who joined Chelsea last summer, could be more inclined to leave for a team where they have a better chance of developing their game.

