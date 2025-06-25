‘Lack of Respect’—Nico Williams' Brother Slams Treatment of Barcelona Target
Iñaki Williams has publicly defended his younger brother and current Athletic Club teammate Nico Williams with a strongly worded message on social media.
Athletic Club fans, upset over Nico's silence regarding the speculation surrounding his possible departure from the club this summer to join Barcelona, made their frustrations abundantly clear recently by vandalizing a mural of the two brothers situated in the Basque city of Barakaldo.
The image of the 22-year-old winger was erased from the mural and replaced with a clear message, "Whether you leave or stay, you've lost our respect."
As a response, the 31-year-old Ghana international took to X to issue his thoughts on the situation, defending his brother emphatically.
"Behind an anonymous lack of respect, there's always someone to small to show their face," The older of the Williams brothers wrote.
Simultaneously, Athletic Club also released a public statement on the situation, repudiating the act saying it goes against their values and stating that those who vandalized the mural don't represent the club.
The act took place soon after it was announced that an agreement on personal terms has been reached for the younger of the Williams brothers to join Barcelona. All that's left is for Barça to trigger his release clause that, with CPI, is worth €62 million ($71.5 million).
The Spain international has made his wishes to join Barcelona abundantly clear. So much so that Mundo Deportivo reports Nico is staying firm and waiting for the Catalans despite an economic offer "way superior than Barça's" already on the table from Bayern Munich, as well as a powerful offer from Athletic to renew his contract with the club.
Barcelona's year-long pursuit of Williams has angered Athletic Club to the point of them trying to get Barcelona penalized by La Liga for their financial troubles, something Barça president Joan Laporta has labeled as "inappropriate."
It's still unknown whether Williams will fulfill his desire of wearing a Blaugrana shirt next to his Spain national team wing partner and friend Lamine Yamal in 2025–26. What's certain is that this transfer saga promises to continue stealing headlines in the coming days and weeks.