Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Player in Champions League History to Reach Remarkable Feat

Barcelona might have crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening, but that did not stop superstar winger Lamine Yamal from rewriting the competition’s record books ... again.

At 18 years and 275 days old, the Spaniard became the youngest player to ever record 20 goal contributions in the Champions League. Yamal has now tallied 11 goals and nine assists on Europe’s biggest stage before his 19th birthday.

The teenager hit the milestone in the Catalans’ 2–1 victory over Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Yamal opened the scoring at the Metropolitano inside of four minutes to kickstart what he hoped would be a dream comeback for Barcelona, who were looking to erase a two-goal deficit in the tie.

Despite his best efforts, the Spain international could not lead his team to the semifinals. Diego Simeone’s side eliminated the defending Spanish champions 3–2 on aggregate to send Barcelona back home under a cloud of disappointment.

Yamal Surpasses Erling Haaland’s Champions League Milestone

Yamal’s goal against Atlético Madrid also added another individual record to his already illustrious resumé. The 18-year-old is now the youngest player to ever register 10 or more goal contributions in a single Champions League campaign, a record previously held by Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker tallied 11 goal contributions—10 goals and one assist—back in the 2019–20 season when he was 19 years and 212 days old.

Yamal will not get the chance to surpass Haaland’s tally now that Barcelona are out of the competition this season, but he still hit double-digits, an incredible feat for someone so young. For reference, the winger has more Champions League goal contributions in 2025–26 than the likes of Vinicius Junior, Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembélé, among others.

In the Catalans’ run to the quarterfinals, Yamal scored six goals and assisted four. He found the back of the net three times in the knockout stage alone, stepping up when it mattered most.

The records are nothing more than a consolation, but Yamal and Barcelona can at least celebrate what looks like an inevitable La Liga title coming their way. Flick’s men are nine points clear of Real Madrid and are in full control of claiming the Spanish crown in back-to-back seasons.

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