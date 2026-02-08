Lamine Yamal Breaks Longstanding Kylian Mbappe Record, Makes History Again

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal surpassed Kylian Mbappé’s record for the most goals in a top five league before the age of 19.

The Spain international fired home a cracking goal from distance in the Catalans’ 3–0 victory over Mallorca on Saturday, bringing his career tally in La Liga to 24 goals. The sublime finish not only helped Barcelona remain perfect at the Camp Nou this season, but it also etched his name above Mbappé’s in the record books.

The Real Madrid phenom, who kicked off his career at Paris Saint-Germain, had scored 23 goals in Ligue 1 before he turned 19, the most by a player in Europe’s top five leagues at the time. Mbappé, now 27 years old, finally had to give his crown to Yamal, who continues to rewrite history.

Lamine Yamal has now surpassed Kylian Mbappe's record for the most goals in a top 5 league before the age of 19. pic.twitter.com/87a1uXmXRO — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 7, 2026

The milestone comes five months ahead of Yamal’s 19th birthday in July, which means the winger can continue racking up goals to extend his lead over Mbappé until the 2025–26 season comes to an end. With 10 league goals through 19 appearances this season, the Spaniard has already tallied his career-best in the competition with 15 games still left to play.

Yamal’s La Liga Scoring Breakdown

Lamine Yamal is having his best La Liga season to date. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Season Appearances Goals 2025–26 19 10* 2024–25 35 9 2023–24 37 5

*Still active

Barcelona’s Quadruple Quest Relies on Yamal’s La Liga Prowess

Lamine Yamal reached double digit goals in La Liga for the first time. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

There’s been plenty of talk around Arsenal potentially claiming a historic quadruple, but Barcelona are also fighting to lift four major trophies come May. Hansi Flick’s men already won the Spanish Super Cup and find themselves in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

The defending Spanish champions also sit atop the La Liga standings and automatically advanced to the round of 16 in the Champions League. Of course there’s still a long way to go before Barcelona can dream of achieving such a feat, but Yamal has the power to turn their dreams into reality.

For all the teenager’s prowess in the Champions League, he has struggled for consistency in La Liga. In a campaign where he finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting, Yamal only found the back of the net nine times in 35 league appearances last season, upstaged by Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in domestic fixtures.

100 - Lamine Yamal is the first player to reach 100 successful dribbles in Europe's top five leagues this season, at least 38 more than any other player: Jérémy Doku with Manchester City in the Premier League (62). Stellar. pic.twitter.com/R4dBKpwmxv — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 7, 2026

Yet in 2025–26, the winger is already up to double digits in La Liga, scoring 10 times despite missing considerable time due to a nagging groin injury. Yamal is also the first player to reach 100 successful dribbles in Europe's top five leagues this season and leads the Spanish top-flight in assists with eight.

With Raphinha in and out of the treatment room and Lewandowski no longer a guaranteed starter, Flick needs the 18-year-old to deliver week in and week out. If Yamal can truly find consistency in front of goal in La Liga, then Barcelona’s chances of at least securing back-to-back domestic trebles are incredibly high.

