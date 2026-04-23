Lamine Yamal Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date As World Cup Fears Mount

Fifty days before the start of the 2026 World Cup, one of the tournament’s likely protagonists sent shockwaves around the world.

Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal limped out of his side’s 1–0 win over Celta Vigo with an obvious hamstring problem, picked up as he scored what proved to be the winning penalty. Celebrations soon turned to concerns as Yamal immediately headed for the turf.

With the World Cup creeping up, fears Yamal would be forced to miss the tournament quickly grew. Here’s everything we know about the young winger’s injury so far.

What Injury Does Lamine Yamal Have?

Yamal went down after scoring a penalty. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

No formal diagnosis has been delivered just yet, but the initial feeling was that Yamal may be dealing with something serious.

Reports of a torn hamstring soon emerged and ESPN state club sources have admitted that is their current line of thinking.

Yamal will undergo scans on Thursday once the immediate swelling has reduced, at which point the full extent of the damage will be revealed and a formal recovery timeline can be offered.

When Might Lamine Yamal Return From Injury?

Yamal’s World Cup dreams are in danger. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Here’s the million dollar question.

Firstly, it will need to be determined whether Yamal has actually torn his hamstring or has simply strained the muscle. A strain could require days on the sidelines, with a tear the worst-case scenario.

Even then, there are different levels of tears. A Grade 1 injury, the least severe, would likely have healed before the end of the La Liga season on May 24, giving Yamal a clear route to the World Cup this summer.

Beyond that is where things get a little nervous for Yamal. Grade 2 injuries can range anywhere from three to eight weeks on the sidelines, ending his domestic campaign and putting him in a race against time to recover for the World Cup, which begins on June 11, just over seven weeks from the date of injury.

Anything more severe would see doctors recommend surgery, bringing his World Cop hopes to a definitive end. Two months would be the best-case return timeline but the exact specifics of the injury could require a recovery window of as long as six months.

In October 2025, Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was diagnosed with a high-grade hamstring tear that forced him to miss four months of the current campaign. A similar outcome would not only rule Yamal out of the World Cup, but leave him battling to return before the 2026–27 La Liga season begins in August.

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