Lamine Yamal Injury: Spain Boss Provides Update for 2026 World Cup Final

Luis de la Fuente has confirmed that Lamine Yamal will be in “perfect physical condition” for Sunday’s World Cup final despite taking a “hard knock” during Spain’s semifinal victory over France.

Yamal came into the tournament nursing a hamstring issue which prematurely ended his club season for Barcelona. After gradually building his way through the longest World Cup ever put together, with his allotted minutes increasing in each group game, Spain’s teenage phenom has been creeping towards his best form in the knockout stages.

It was Yamal’s speed of thought and foot which bamboozled France’s Lucas Digne, who swung a boot into the winger’s midriff to give away the decisive first-half penalty as Spain swaggered to a 2–0 victory on Tuesday. That was the only foul which Yamal won in Dallas but he was still subjected to rough treatment which forced him to sheepishly hobble away from the pitch.

Fears of a potential absence were heightened when the freshly turned 19-year-old was forced to skip a training session in the days leading up to the final. De la Fuente has since quelled any bubbling discontent in the Spanish camp.

“He took a hard knock to a painful area—what we call a dead leg,” La Roja’s boss told assembled media on Friday. “We preferred to let him rest yesterday, and today he took part in training as normal. He is in perfect physical condition.”

“He’s doing well; everyone is doing well right now,” De la Fuente added.

Spain’s Plan to Unlock the Best Version of Lamine Yamal in World Cup Final

Lamine Yamal has scored just one goal this summer—against Saudi Arabia in the group stage. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Only the current leading scorers in the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, have taken more shots than Yamal this summer. Yet, Spain’s artful dodger of tackles has scored only one goal at the tournament—and that was against Saudi Arabia almost one month ago.

In a World Cup when almost all the stars have shone, Yamal has not been able to live up to the outrageous billing his preternatural ability has unfairly inspired. Sunday’s final has already been held up as the direct confrontation between one legendary left-footed winger and his natural heir, but De la Fuente’s advice for Yamal is clear.

“Lamine needs to be Lamine,” the Basque boss insisted. “Messi is a role model in terms of attitude, behavior and so on, but Lamine has to be himself, and we need to support him.”

Without yet fully igniting the competition, Yamal has been deceptively effective. Konrad Laimer became knotted in his own laces trying to tangle with Barcelona’s star man in the round of 32 clash which Austria convincing lost. Portugal’s Nuno Mendes kept Yamal pretty quiet (as he does most wingers) before the last-16 tie swung with his enforced substitution. There was little Belgium’s Maxim de Cuyper could do to stop Yamal, who arguably enjoyed his best performance of the tournament against France.

The script writes itself. pic.twitter.com/yoWWvlXUTd — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 15, 2026

For Barcelona, Yamal uses his right back as a decoy, taking advantage of the fractional hesitation in defenders who spot Jules Koundé’s overlapping runs to shimmy infield and wreak havoc. At international level, Pedro Porro has made a habit of darting inside, leaving Yamal to provide the width while he crashes into the box. It’s a two-way dynamic.

Yamal’s defensive industry has flown under the radar publicly, but is deeply appreciated by his teammates. The winger has won possession back as often as his right back, Porro, while completing the fourth-most tackles of any Spanish player.

“Perhaps people think he has to score three goals in every match—which he’s capable of—but he’s helping the team enormously defensively,” Yamal’s teammate Álex Baena gushed. “[Yamal is] contributing a lot to the game that people might not see. I think he’s having a great tournament.”

There’s a chance it could get even better on Sunday.

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