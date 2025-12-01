Lamine Yamal Names Surprise Favorite Goal of His Career
Despite all the spectacular goals Lamine Yamal has scored for Barcelona, the superstar winger chose his “beautiful” strike against France in the 2024 UEFA Euro semifinals as his favorite.
The 18-year-old already has a wealth of history-making and game-winning goals to his name in his early career, including one against Espanyol in 2024–25 that earned a Puskás Award nomination.
Yet the stunning curler that clinched last season’s La Liga title for Barcelona is not the goal Yamal chose when asked to crown his favorite strike. Instead, the Spaniard picked the equalizer that etched his name in the Euro history books.
“I have three. Well, four,” Yamal said when asked to name his favorite goal in an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes.
“But if I have to keep one, for importance and beautiful, the goal I scored against France in the Euro Cup. I also really liked the one on Wednesday against Bruges.”
Yamal found the top corner with a sensational strike from distance to bring Spain level in the semifinal against France. The 21st-minute equalizer made the winger the youngest goalscorer in Euros history at 16 years and 362 days old.
Dani Olmo then bagged the go-ahead goal just four minutes later to ultimately send La Roja through to the final, where they defeated England 2–1 to become European champions for the fourth time in history.
Yamal Intent to Blaze Own Path Outside of Lionel Messi’s Shadow
So many of Yamal’s impressive goals or dazzling displays down the right flank have earned him comparisons to Lionel Messi, especially now that the youngster wears the No. 10 for Barcelona.
Yet the Spaniard is determined to forge his own legacy even though he considers the Argentine the greatest player of all time.
“I think I respect him in the end for what he is for football. If we meet, there will be that mutual respect. For me, it’s the best in history. He knows that I am a good player and that I respect him,” Yamal said.
“It’s mutual and we both know that I don’t want to be Messi. I want to continue on my way. I don’t want to play like him or take the 10 for Messi or anything like that.”
Still, the pressure is on Yamal to live up the shirt number and the hype, especially in the Champions League. The Catalans last lifted the coveted trophy in 2015 when Messi was still the face of the team.
Barcelona were adamant that their biggest goal this season was to end their decade-long Champions League title drought, but Hansi Flick’s men have underwhelmed in UEFA’s premier club competition. The defending Spanish champions plummeted to 18th in the standings after their3–0 defeat to Chelsea.