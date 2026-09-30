Lamine Yamal Surpasses Real Madrid Legend As Spain Enter Unchartered Territory

Lamine Yamal set more records as he scored twice and registered an assist in a dazzling display during Spain’s historic 4–1 victory over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Ballon d’Or contender swept home from the edge of the area after just 70 seconds of play at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, as the hosts took control of the match from the off.

Yamal then set up Marc Pubill’s headed effort on the half-hour mark with a fine cross, restoring Spain’s lead after Croatia had equalized against the run of play. The Barcelona superstar’s pièce de résistance came in the second half, however. Receiving the ball wide inside the 18-yard box, Yamal cut inside and finished powerfully past club teammate Dominik Livaković from an acute angle.

Nico Williams added a fourth late on in the resounding win to keep Spain top of Group C.

Yamal finished the night with two goals from just two shots taken (with an xG of just 0.26), while generating an assist from just one big chance created.

Asked about his ingenious finish against Barça club-mate Livaković, he told Spanish TV: “I know him from training. I thought about what he does there and, luckily, it went in.”

Yamal Surpasses Raúl

Se va Lamine Yamal que es el jugador más joven con 2+ goles y 1+ asistencia en un mismo partido en TODA la historia de la selección española:



Lamine Yamal lo ha hecho con 19 años y 78 días

Raúl lo hizo con 21 años y 273 días

Etxeberria lo hizo también con 21 años y 273 días pic.twitter.com/biDZGOdsjv — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) September 29, 2026

No stranger to record-setting, Yamal achieved yet another milestone on Tuesday night as he become the youngest player in Spanish national team history to score two goals and register an assist in the same match.

As noted by MisterChip on X, Yamal (19 years and 28 days) surpasses the previous youngest player—and Real Madrid legend—Raúl by over two years.

“Today we enjoyed his magic again, but he puts his magic at the service of the team,” Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said after the win. “That says a lot about the player. In the future, he will be even more well-known for what he does for the team.

“Lamine wants to show the world what kind of player he is. We’re delighted with him. His demeanor is very humble, and that makes him even greater. We’re lucky to have him. He’s very well-liked within the group.”

Spain Hit 40 Unbeaten

Spain have entered uncharted territory. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

The win was not only symbolic for Yamal, but for the entire Spain team who are now 40 consecutive matches unbeaten—a streak never previously achieved by a national team.

During the historic run, Spain have lifted both the European Championship 2024 title and the 2026 World Cup.

In addition to their 40–0 record, Spain have won their last nine matches in a row across all competitions—equalling their personal best run under De la Fuente.

Several Spain stars are yet to taste defeat while featuring for Spain, but none have a more impressive record than Paris Saint-Germain star Fabián Ruiz who is now the player with the most international appearances for a national team without ever losing. The 30-year-old has played in 52 matches for La Roja, with a record of 37 wins and 15 draws.