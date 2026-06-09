The Leagues With the Most Players at 2026 World Cup

The start of the 2026 World Cup is upon us, folks, as 48 nations collide in North America in a bid to capture soccer‘s most illustrious prize.

With 16 more nations competing at the tournament than ever before and FIFA expanding roster sizes from 23 to 26 before the previous iteration in Qatar, more than 1,200 players could play for their countries this summer.

There are debutants and veterans, minnows and superstars. It’s this assortment that makes the World Cup so special, with so many who once rendered participation on the grandest stage a pipe dream readying themselves for the remarkable reality.

At club level, especially in Europe, the system is set up to perpetuate the prominence and dominance of the continent’s aristocracy. The sport’s wealth has gradually been concentrated into Europe’s leading divisions, with players flocking to clubs that can offer their families early retirements.

Thus, it should come as no surprise as to where many of the players competing at the upcoming World Cup play their club soccer.

10 Leagues With Most Players at 2026 World Cup

Rank League Country No. of Players 1. Premier League England 154 2. Bundesliga Germany 94 3. Ligue 1 France 78 4. La Liga Spain 74 5. Serie A Italy 66 6. Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia 47 7. Turkish Süper Lig Türkiye 42 8. MLS U.S./Canada 38 9. EFL Championship England 37 10. Eredivisie Netherlands 30

The Premier League has evolved into a monetary juggernaut, with staggering broadcast deals and emphasis on commercial growth seeing the English top flight steer clear of its competitors. An imbalance has been facilitated, however, manifesting in UEFA’s three club competitions in recent years.

Each of the finals boasted an English representative at the end of the 2025–26 season, and almost half of the division will be competing on the continent next season.

With newly promoted clubs able to prise stars away from the rest of Europe’s top leagues, it should come as no surprise that the universal Premier League will have 154 players at the 2026 World Cup. The Championship is the ninth-most represented with 37 players, and the English pyramid in total has 200 players, including New Zealand‘s Tommy Smith, who played in the sixth-tier with Braintree Town last season.

With 19, Manchester City have the most players flying out to North America, while Conference League winners Crystal Palace (12) have more representatives than Real Madrid. For the first time ever, a Spanish World Cup roster doesn’t feature a single Madrid player.

Largely thanks to the big three clubs, La Liga has the fourth-most players (74). The Bundesliga ranks second with 94 players, aided by Austria’s first World Cup qualification this century. The league’s behemoth, Bayern Munich, had 18 players heading to the tournament before Lennart Karl picked up an injury. Harry Kane may be a strong campaign away from winning the Ballon d’Or.

Ligue 1 (78) and Serie A (66) also occupy the top five, with the latter hindered by Italy’s failure to qualify again.

Saudi Arabia’s recent spurt in soccer interest and the money they’ve thrown around to tempt talent to the Gulf region means the Saudi Pro League is the best-represented league outside of Europe. Still, the majority of those heading to the World Cup ply their trade domestically. All but one member of the Saudi roster competes in the Saudi Pro League, with its most dominant team historically, Al Hilal, boasting 11 representatives.

Sixteen of the 38 Major League Soccer (MLS) players heading to the World Cup play for one of the three hosts, and some may be surprised that the division will have the eighth-most players at the tournament. The league’s salary cap and Designated Player Rule perhaps haven’t aided the general quality, but have allowed for more star talent to arrive across the 30 franchises.

Türkiye’s first qualification since 2002, when it was a semifinalist, means the Turkish Süper Lig will have 42 players at this summer’s tournament (seventh-most), even if the country’s most impressive starlets, like Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız and Can Uzun, have taken their talents away from the homeland.

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