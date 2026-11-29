José Mourinho has insisted he believes Jude Bellingham’s claim that he did not deserve to be sent off for diving in Real Madrid’s 2–1 defeat to Alavés on Saturday.

Bellingham was initially awarded a penalty after going down in the box in the dying embers, only for a VAR check to accuse him of diving. Giving the Englishman was already on a yellow card, he was subsequently shown a second caution and dismissed from the field as Madrid’s 10-game winning streak came to an abrupt end.

VAR official Jorge Figueroa urged on-field referee César Soto Grado over to the pitchside monitor for a conversation about the decision.

“Right, there you can see he touches the ball, right, and the player goes down without any apparent contact,” Figueroa told Soto Grado. “That’s the best camera angle I’ve got, Cesar.”

Soto Grado viewed the footage and responded: “Right, the Alavés player touches the ball. No, he touches it there first, right? Right, perfect, I can see it, I can see it.

“[Bellingham] throws himself to the ground and the Alavés player doesn’t make contact with him. Right. I’m going to overturn the penalty and I’m going to book him for diving, yes.”

Mourinho: Referee Let Real Madrid Down

José Mourinho came to the defense of his player. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

The incident compounded the frustrations of Mourinho, who had already blasted Soto Grado for failing to send off Alavés manager Quique Sánchez Flores for what he felt were two intentional attempts to slow Madrid down by throwing the ball onto the pitch.

“This referee has some ... he likes to show off his power, that he’s a phenomenon,” Mourinho fumed. “I don’t want to say we lose because of the referee. There are things that are clearly defined, that UEFA itself tells us: stamp, yellow card; handball, yellow card; shirt pull on a counter-attack, yellow card. And a shirt pull on [Kylian] Mbappé doesn’t get a yellow card. I was angry.”

On the penalty call itself, Mourinho confessed he actually had his own doubts about Bellingham’s tumble to the ground, but the midfielder’s insistence that he had been fouled was enough to convince him.

“The penalty is difficult to judge from the bench,” Mourinho said. “It seemed doubtful to me, but Jude said it was a penalty after the match, and when a player says it’s a penalty, I have to believe it is.

“If he says it’s a penalty after the match, that he was touched, from the bench it might seem like an exaggerated penalty, but this referee ... let’s see who he sends off next season. Two seasons ago it was Mbappé, last season Vinícius [Júnior], this season it’s Bellingham ... let’s see if next season it’s [Thibaut] Courtois.”